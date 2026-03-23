Driving bans and speed limits loom due to oil crisis

“Economic Upturn in Austria Canceled”

The result is that, if hostilities in the Middle East persist, Austria’s economic upturn this year is “likely canceled,”according to a Raiffeisen analysis. Instead of the previously expected growth of one percent, only 0.3 percent growth is now anticipated if the crisis drags on. Inflation could briefly spike to around six percent. For the eurozone as a whole, the growth forecast would be reduced from 1.4 percent to 0.5 percent.