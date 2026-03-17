A compromise is in sight
Social media age limit of 14 all but set
After endless back-and-forth over the age limit for social media use, the government is expected to reach a compromise on youth protection. A final agreement is expected by next Wednesday at the latest.
Will the age limit for using social networks—which many experts have called for—be implemented, or not? The public has been debating this for months, and the coalition has been arguing about it publicly for weeks. After the NEOS— as reported —officially spoke out against a “red-white-red isolated solution,” the issue seemed to be off the table.
However, after SPÖ Vice-Chancellor Andreas Babler reiterated at the party convention the announcement of a corresponding legislative proposal “by summer,” the coalition coordination team appears to have recently moved significantly closer to a consensus—a compromise is currently taking shape.
Curriculum reform as a sweetener for the NEOS
ÖVP Chancellor Christian Stocker had already given the green light to the reds’ proposals in advance: He spoke out in favor of an age limit of 14 and a legal requirement for real names online. According to the current state of negotiations, the NEOS are also likely to receive concessions. For instance, the age limit could be embedded in a curriculum reform—an issue that the NEOS, led by Education Minister Christoph Wiederkehr, are known to be pursuing—“to strengthen students’ media literacy beforehand,” as sources within the government indicate.
Latin as the final hurdle
The only remaining political hurdle: The ÖVP strictly rejects the NEOS’s plans to cut Latin class hours, so details of the curriculum reform are still up in the air. Initial details could be presented as early as tomorrow, or at the latest during next week’s cabinet meeting.
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