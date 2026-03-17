Social media age limit of 14 all but set

Curriculum reform as a sweetener for the NEOS

ÖVP Chancellor Christian Stocker had already given the green light to the reds’ proposals in advance: He spoke out in favor of an age limit of 14 and a legal requirement for real names online. According to the current state of negotiations, the NEOS are also likely to receive concessions. For instance, the age limit could be embedded in a curriculum reform—an issue that the NEOS, led by Education Minister Christoph Wiederkehr, are known to be pursuing—“to strengthen students’ media literacy beforehand,” as sources within the government indicate.