Zelensky sends drones ++ First disagreements

"Iran has fired the first wave of missiles at the occupied territories under (...) Mojtaba Khamenei," the state broadcaster Irib reported on Telegram on Monday. The broadcaster published a photo of a projectile bearing the inscription "At your command, Sayyid Mojtaba." Sayyid is an honorary title in Shiite Islam. Iran had already launched attacks on targets in Israel and US bases in the Gulf region on Sunday, according to its own statements. "New generation missiles" were fired toward Tel Aviv, the Negev Desert, and US air bases in the region, according to a statement by the Revolutionary Guards circulated by Iranian media.