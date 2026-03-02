Stock market in decline – oil and gas becoming expensive

War drives up gold prices

As expected, gold prices rose significantly in the first minutes of trading on Monday due to the escalation in the Middle East. The price of silver also rose sharply. In early trading, one troy ounce (approximately 31.1 grams) of gold cost up to $5,393 (€4,568.40), 2.2 percent more than on Friday. The gold price thus extended its gains from last week and is slowly approaching the record high of almost $5,600 at the end of January.