Arrested in Turkey
Crumpled passport lands Burgenland man in jail
A young Austrian will never forget this nightmare for the rest of his life: his girlfriend was allowed to enter Turkey after landing in the vacation paradise. The 22-year-old, a few steps behind her, only got as far as passport control—where he was surrounded by police officers, taken away, and put in a cell!
The 22-year-old from Eisenstadt had been so looking forward to his first vacation with his girlfriend when he boarded the plane to Antalya in Vienna. But shortly after landing at Antalya Airport in the evening, his trip was already over. His girlfriend (19) marched through the checkpoint without any problems. But she never saw her companion again.
Escorted to a cell
"Passport broken," the Burgenland native was told in broken English. "Someone shouted something loudly in Turkish, then the police were already there," the arrested man recounts. Everything happened quickly. The Austrian was escorted to a dirty cell at the airport, and his girlfriend was not allowed to join him. His passport was confiscated. "The officers simply said that they don't accept such things," explains the 22-year-old.
All data recognizable
In fact, the travel document is no longer in perfect condition; it is somewhat crumpled. The corners are bent or even partially missing, but all data and codes are fully legible. "There were no complaints during passport control on departure in Austria," recalls the 22-year-old.
The Austrian embassy was unable to help him, he says: "I was worried about my girlfriend. She was very scared, alone in a foreign country." It was only after five hours that he was allowed to use the charger for his cell phone: "Luckily, I had booked extra internet access in Austria, otherwise I would have had no contact with the outside world."
14 hours in detention
A dirty room with bunk beds, unsavory stains on the bare mattress, the tile floor spattered with chewing tobacco—that's how the 22-year-old spent the night. After 14 hours in detention, airport security took him to a plane to fly him home, and his passport was given to the flight crew for safekeeping.
Low compensation
Through a Turkish friend in Austria, the Burgenland native was at least able to organize a plane ticket for his partner. After their "horror vacation," both were relieved when the plane touched down on the runway in Vienna. The bitter conclusion to a nightmare: "We paid enough, but didn't see our hotel or the beach," said the disappointed couple. The money is gone, and the tour operator is only giving them 79 euros in compensation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
