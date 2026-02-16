Tax authorities crack down: slush funds in 130 restaurants

As reported, dozens of large-scale raids were carried out in the five federal states of Vienna, Lower Austria, Burgenland, Styria, and Carinthia. The approximately 200 tax investigators targeted business premises, company headquarters, and private residences. Countless computers, cell phones, USB sticks, and other electronic devices were seized.

Revenge by former employee set the ball rolling

The explosive information about the mega fraud suspicion involving cash registers in the domestic restaurant scene was provided by an ex-employee who revealed the machinations to the authorities out of revenge.