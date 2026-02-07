Bloodshed in the Innviertel region
Grandfather (82) shot his own granddaughter in the stomach
A horrific act of violence took place on Friday afternoon in the Innviertel region: an 82-year-old man is alleged to have pulled out his gun and shot his granddaughter (30) in the stomach following an argument. The "Krone" newspaper has the initial details.
An argument between two family members ended in a horrific act of violence on Friday afternoon in a residential care facility for the elderly in a community in the Innviertel region in the district of Braunau. According to initial information, a 30-year-old woman was visiting her grandfather there. At around 2 p.m., a heated argument is believed to have broken out between the 82-year-old and his granddaughter.
Grandfather legally owned the weapon used in the crime
The senior citizen then reached for a firearm—which he is said to have owned legally—and pulled the trigger. The 30-year-old woman was shot in the stomach and collapsed, wounded. The shooter then killed himself with the weapon. Arriving emergency responders treated the shooting victim, who was flown to a hospital in Salzburg by rescue helicopter after receiving initial treatment for serious injuries.
Wife also believed to live in facility
The 82-year-old's wife is also said to live in the facility in the Braunau district. It was still unclear whether she was in the apartment at the time of the incident.
The police have launched an investigation to reconstruct the exact circumstances and motive of the crime. The building in the small Innviertel community where the shooting took place houses apartments for seniors as well as a day care center.
When family members resort to violence
Time and again, capital crimes are committed within families. In October last year, a 78-year-old pensioner in Enns killed his 70-year-old wife and their 41-year-old son with a knife. In the fall of 2024, an 82-year-old man in Perg shot his wife and himself with a Flobert rifle. The elderly couple's disabled daughter (57) was found dead in the basement of the house – she is believed to have starved to death.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
