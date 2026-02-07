Grandfather (82) shot his own granddaughter in the stomach

When family members resort to violence

Time and again, capital crimes are committed within families. In October last year, a 78-year-old pensioner in Enns killed his 70-year-old wife and their 41-year-old son with a knife. In the fall of 2024, an 82-year-old man in Perg shot his wife and himself with a Flobert rifle. The elderly couple's disabled daughter (57) was found dead in the basement of the house – she is believed to have starved to death.