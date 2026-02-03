Rapist returns home after seven years in prison

The man fled to Austria at the age of 20: in the end, not much remained of his integration and adaptation. Instead of attending German classes, he sat in the dock. The 30-year-old has changed his "residential addresses" three times in the past seven years: All of them are notorious: Sonnberg Prison, Stein Prison – and finally Gerersdorf Prison. A costly accommodation. In 2024 alone, one prisoner cost 186 euros per day – that's almost 70,000 euros for a year!