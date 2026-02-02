Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

What Trump can do about it

Prices plummet: Gold and silver in a downward spiral

Nachrichten
02.02.2026 09:26
US President Donald Trump (in his Oval Office, decorated with gold to his liking) has ...
US President Donald Trump (in his Oval Office, decorated with gold to his liking) has significantly influenced the price of gold with one decision.(Bild: AFP/ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS)
Porträt von krone.at
Von krone.at

The record price rally on the precious metals markets continued for months. Then gold and silver entered a period of turbulence, and now prices have fallen sharply again. The main trigger is a far-reaching personnel decision by US President Donald Trump.

0 Kommentare

After the gold price had already fallen by nine percent on Friday, it fell again in early trading on Monday. The price of a troy ounce of gold (31.1 grams) slid by up to eight percent to around US$4,500 (around €3,775). 

This means that the price of gold is now almost $1,100, or almost a fifth, below its record high of $5,595 reached on Thursday. Despite the significant losses, however, gold is still slightly more expensive than at the end of 2025, after rising 65 percent in price last year.

Far-reaching decision
The main reason for the recent slide in the gold price was Trump's nomination of former Fed governor Kevin Warsh as successor to US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. This had fueled doubts on the markets that there would actually be a significant easing of monetary policy.

Speculators who had bet on an even higher gold price were likely caught off guard. Since they often "gamble" on credit, they quickly find themselves in trouble when prices fall and have to sell positions. This then puts further pressure on the price, creating a downward spiral until the situation is resolved.

US President Donald Trump (in the Oval Office, which he has decorated with gold to his liking) ...
US President Donald Trump (in the Oval Office, which he has decorated with gold to his liking) has significantly influenced the price of gold with one decision.(Bild: AFP/ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS)

Silver slumps dramatically
The slump from record highs is even more dramatic for silver than for gold. The price of a troy ounce slumped by up to a further 15 percent to $72.79 on Monday. After heavy turbulence with an interim discount of 36 percent at the end of trading, the loss on Friday amounted to 26 percent.

Monday's silver price is around 40 percent below the record high of $121.65. Like gold, silver still costs slightly more than at the end of 2025, despite the massive losses since Thursday's record high.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
  • Wien
  • Niederösterreich
  • Burgenland
  • Oberösterreich
  • Kärnten
  • Steiermark
  • Salzburg
  • Tirol
  • Vorarlberg
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf