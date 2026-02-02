Prices plummet: Gold and silver in a downward spiral

After the gold price had already fallen by nine percent on Friday, it fell again in early trading on Monday. The price of a troy ounce of gold (31.1 grams) slid by up to eight percent to around US$4,500 (around €3,775).

This means that the price of gold is now almost $1,100, or almost a fifth, below its record high of $5,595 reached on Thursday. Despite the significant losses, however, gold is still slightly more expensive than at the end of 2025, after rising 65 percent in price last year.