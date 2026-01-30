By helicopter to the hospital
“Severe shock” looms: Vonn taken to hospital by helicopter
Lindsey Vonn suffered a serious fall during Friday's downhill race in Crans-Montana. The ski queen was able to ski to the finish line herself, but was then flown to hospital by helicopter. However, her Olympic dream is not over, the 41-year-old American announced on Instagram early in the evening.
"I crashed during the downhill race in Switzerland today and injured my left knee. I am currently discussing the situation with my doctors and my team and will undergo further examinations," Vonn said. "This is a very difficult situation one week before the Olympics... but if there's one thing I can do, it's make a comeback."
Here is the post:
"Olympic dream is not over yet"
It is not yet clear how badly the 41-year-old American has actually been injured. But Vonn assures us: "My Olympic dream is not over yet. I will provide more information as soon as I have it."
What happened?
With bib number six, Vonn crashed at the same spot where Nina Ortlieb had crashed shortly before. The season's dominant skier lost control after a long jump and landed in the safety nets. She remained there at first, her left knee twisted violently to the side. Support staff helped the 84-time World Cup winner to her feet. Vonn strapped on her skis and carefully skied down to the finish line herself. And that was nine days before the Olympic downhill in Cortina!
"A brutal shock"
A serious setback for the gold medal favorite. Patrick Riml, who looks after the Red Bull-sponsored ski stars, is well aware of this. "If this is the end, it would be a brutal shock," said the Austrian shortly after the crash.
Vonn made her World Cup comeback last season – with a partial prosthesis in her right knee. The Winter Games are the 41-year-old's last big goal. Vonn has already won two downhill races this year, including the one in Zauchensee. She is the clear leader in the World Cup standings.
First training session on Wednesday
But then came Crans-Montana – and a potentially serious fall, just nine days before the Olympic downhill showdown in the Dolomites. The first training session is scheduled for next Wednesday, so it could be tight. Vonn ended her message with the sentence "It's not over until it's over."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.