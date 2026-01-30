“Severe shock” looms: Vonn taken to hospital by helicopter

What happened?

With bib number six, Vonn crashed at the same spot where Nina Ortlieb had crashed shortly before. The season's dominant skier lost control after a long jump and landed in the safety nets. She remained there at first, her left knee twisted violently to the side. Support staff helped the 84-time World Cup winner to her feet. Vonn strapped on her skis and carefully skied down to the finish line herself. And that was nine days before the Olympic downhill in Cortina!