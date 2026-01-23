The US fears a financial hammer that nobody wants

Investors are pulling out of the US market

Nevertheless, Europe seems to be able to build up an effective threat scenario. Numerous investors are reducing their US exposure – mainly due to Trump's mood swings. In this context, there is already talk of a "Sell America" trend on the markets. For example, the announcement by the Danish pension fund AkademikerPension that it intends to divest itself of its US government bonds worth around $100 million by the end of the month caused quite a stir.