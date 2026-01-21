Baby abandoned at the border was killed

Newborn may have frozen to death

The Eisenstadt public prosecutor's office has ordered an autopsy of the baby's body. Investigations are ongoing, and the authorities are awaiting the results. It is suspected that the newborn was alive when it was abandoned at the border. Sunday was bitterly cold. In windy Nickelsdorf, the weather thermometer had shown temperatures as low as minus eight degrees Celsius. The baby could have frozen to death in the four hours before the emergency call was made.