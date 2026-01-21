Birth on the spot?
Baby abandoned at the border was killed
After the gruesome discovery of a dead newborn, presumably frozen to death, at the Burgenland border, video footage provides initial indications that the baby may have been born right there on the spot. The search for a Romanian caregiver also continues.
According to information obtained by "Krone," surveillance footage (which has not been made public) shows a woman hurriedly getting off a Romanian bus, walking toward a blind spot for the camera, and returning minutes later. Together with the bus driver, she places the sports bag containing the child next to a trash can—this happened on Sunday around 9 a.m.
Birth may have taken place on site
According to the latest findings, the woman is believed to be a Romanian nurse. The police and the State Criminal Police Office are still searching for her, the bus, and the driver. The search has now extended to Germany. Based on initial conclusions from the video footage, the birth may have taken place on site.
Travelers made the gruesome discovery on Sunday around 1 p.m. They noticed a black sports bag that had been left outside. Inside was a baby, motionless, without a spark of life. This shocking news caused great commotion at the scene. The emergency doctor who was called to the scene could only confirm the death of the newborn.
Newborn may have frozen to death
The Eisenstadt public prosecutor's office has ordered an autopsy of the baby's body. Investigations are ongoing, and the authorities are awaiting the results. It is suspected that the newborn was alive when it was abandoned at the border. Sunday was bitterly cold. In windy Nickelsdorf, the weather thermometer had shown temperatures as low as minus eight degrees Celsius. The baby could have frozen to death in the four hours before the emergency call was made.
Similar cases
Just last summer, the shocking discovery of a baby's body in Carinthia's Europapark near Lake Wörthersee in Klagenfurt caused widespread horror. The tragic case has not yet been solved, and the police have been searching for a young couple using composite sketches.
