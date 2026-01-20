LIVE: Real steps up, Dortmund faces defeat

Paris SG loses to Sporting

Defending champions Paris St. Germain, on the other hand, were unable to capitalize on their overwhelming superiority in Lisbon. A goal by Warren Zaire-Emery (30') was disallowed after a VAR check, and more than 20 other shots on goal also came to nothing. Sporting, on the other hand, took advantage of one of its very few chances through Luis Suarez (74'). Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (79') managed to make it 1-1, but Suarez struck again (90') to send Sporting into the top eight.