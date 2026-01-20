Champions League
LIVE: Real steps up, Dortmund faces defeat
Real Madrid (6-1 against Monaco) and Tottenham Hotspur with Kevin Danso (2-0 against Borussia Dortmund) took a big step towards securing a direct ticket to the round of 16 on Tuesday evening. Paris St-Germain lost 2-1 at Sporting, while Manchester City embarrassed themselves against Bodö/Glimt.
Real Madrid secured three points against AS Monaco, thanks in no small part to Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman, who began his professional career in Monaco, gave his side a 2-0 lead with a perfect finish (5th minute) and a superb combination (26th minute). The 18-year-old Argentine Franco Mastantuono (51st minute), an own goal by Thilo Kehrer (55th minute) and Vinicius Junior (63rd minute) added to the tally after the break, before Jordan Teze scored a consolation goal (72nd minute).
Jude Bellingham (80th minute) completed the half-dozen for the Spaniards. New Real coach Alvaro Arbeloa did without ÖFB team captain David Alaba in his Champions League debut, who only found a place on the bench.
Paris SG loses to Sporting
Defending champions Paris St. Germain, on the other hand, were unable to capitalize on their overwhelming superiority in Lisbon. A goal by Warren Zaire-Emery (30') was disallowed after a VAR check, and more than 20 other shots on goal also came to nothing. Sporting, on the other hand, took advantage of one of its very few chances through Luis Suarez (74'). Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (79') managed to make it 1-1, but Suarez struck again (90') to send Sporting into the top eight.
Tottenham continues home streak
Tottenham Hotspur continued their impressive home run against Dortmund with Danso in central defense. After captain Cristian Romero (14th minute) made it 1-0, Dortmund's Daniel Svensson was sent off after an unfortunate incident (24th minute). Dominic Solanke (37th minute) increased the lead with a lucky goal while his team had the numerical advantage. Tottenham, which is having a disappointing season domestically, is now unbeaten in 24 European home games, celebrating 20 wins in the process. Dortmund was without Marcel Sabitzer due to injury.
Italian champions SSC Napoli only managed a 1-1 draw at FC Copenhagen against ten men. Ajax Amsterdam celebrated a 2-1 win at Villarreal, with former Salzburg player Oscar Gloukh (61') making up for the 0-1 deficit. Olympiacos Piraeus won 2-0 at home against Bayer Leverkusen.
