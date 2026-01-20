30-centimeter crack discovered on accident route

Human error unlikely

Efforts are now underway to determine the cause of the accident. The track had been renovated just a few months ago at a cost of hundreds of millions of euros. The Iryo train was also only four years old and had been inspected just a few days before the tragedy. The investigation into the accident is focusing primarily on the infrastructure as well as on parts of the train involved in the accident, such as its axles, wheels, suspension, and brakes. Speculation that the train may have been traveling too fast has since been refuted. Both trains were traveling slower than the 250 km/h permitted on the line.