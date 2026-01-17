Police investigate
“Cardiac death” of star winemaker becomes criminal case
Following the death of star winemaker Anton Bauer from Feuersbrunn (Lower Austria), an investigation is now underway: it is possible that a punch took the 54-year-old's life...
It was a bitterly cold winter's day in Krems. Clouds of breath hung over the Obere Landstraße as people passed by the bars – and in the midst of it all was Anton Bauer, star winemaker from Feuersbrunn in the district of Tulln, who had no idea that this day would be his last. The award-winning winemaker had visited Café Enrico. What began as a normal visit for coffee and a chat quickly developed into a serious argument.
Bauer encountered a man who is no stranger in Krems. His opponent is considered a troublemaker who is not averse to alcohol and has been banned from several bars. Witnesses report that Bauer was struck with a violent blow. Other versions say that a scuffle ensued – and the winemaker fell unhappily.
What happened next raises more and more questions. The 54-year-old, whose winery was saved by St. Pölten celebrities after going bankrupt a few years ago, apparently lost consciousness briefly, but no one called for help. The victim lay helpless on the ground for about half an hour.
Detectives are now investigating at full speed.
After regaining consciousness, Bauer made his way home. A fatal journey, as it later turned out. The next morning, he did not wake up. Official cause of death: sudden cardiac arrest. But now doctors do not rule out that an unnoticed brain hemorrhage as a result of the blow or fall could have led to his death. Could a quick emergency call have saved his life? This question weighs heavily on the case.
In any case, the police in the Wachau metropolis have taken over the investigation and officially confirmed that the case is being examined. For tactical reasons, they are keeping a low profile. What is certain is that criminal investigators visited Café Enrico this week, interviewed witnesses, and reconstructed the incident. In addition, Anton Bauer's body was autopsied—the results are still pending, but could be decisive in criminal proceedings.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
