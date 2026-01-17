Blue New Year's Meeting
Kickl melancholic: “Mom, don’t get so upset”
Herbert Kickl had 90 minutes at the New Year's meeting in Klagenfurt—and he used them as usual: for an all-out attack on the government ("a three-colored hydra with too many heads"), the Federal President ("the school spokesperson"), the EU ("Austria's tow truck") and many more. At the beginning, however, the FPÖ leader seemed almost melancholic: the stage here was "too big for him alone." A report on the mood.
As usual, the John Otti Band warmed up the audience from 10 a.m. onwards, before the FPÖ leaders from all over Austria marched in in a ceremonial procession. The event, advertised on posters with the slogan "Kickl comes home," marks the political start of the new year for the federal FPÖ.
An hour later, the event began and speeches were delivered from the podium: after Klagenfurt city party chairman Gernot Darmann and Carinthian state party leader Erwin Angerer, the stage belonged to Kickl himself.
between sweeping attacks and melancholyHe was given around 90 minutes of speaking time – which he used, as usual, to launch sweeping attacks against everyone, especially the "system." But he also had some personal words at the beginning: his mother, whom he plans to visit on Sunday, should not worry so much about him.
Protests against the blue party's big event were already taking place outside the exhibition hall before 10 a.m. – posters bore slogans such as "No room for fascism" and "Smrt Fašizmu" (English: Death to fascism). "We are here today to show how inflammatory and contemptuous Kickl and his party are," said one demonstrator.
Across the street, crowds of people are pushing their way into the exhibition center, where they are also being checked with metal detectors. Music is playing everywhere: a traditional band at the entrance and the John Otti Band in the large hall.
Freedom Party officials have traveled from all over the country—from the heads of the state organizations and federal politicians such as National Council President Walter Rosenkranz, to EU parliamentarians such as Harald Vilimsky, as well as Ombudsman Christoph Luisser and ORF Foundation Board member Peter Westenthaler.
Kickl's heart "pumps" in dialect
After short speeches by Darmann and Angerer, Kickl takes the stage – repeatedly slipping into the Carinthian dialect, he talks about how his "heart is pumping" and how the applause gives him "goosebumps." He promises his supporters: "It will be our year, it will be a year of freedom!" He says he feels almost like the prodigal son here in Carinthia and has "a huge longing for his Carinthian homeland." Could Kickl be planning to run for governor in his home state after all?
Jörg Haider was a patron saint of Austrian society—thank you, Jörg! The Koralm Tunnel should be called the Haider Tunnel!
The FPÖ leader lashed out at the government in his usual manner, describing it as a hydra – "three-colored with 21 heads" – and a "bunch of wimps." Thanks to the three-party coalition, Austria is in walker mode, he said. Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen also came in for criticism: "He is degrading Austria to a sidekick of the European Union!"
Austria is in walker mode!
Kickl unemotional, audience restrained
"We need a people's chancellor who understands the soul of the people," demands Kickl, who appears different from how we know him: his speech sounds monotonous, he does not speak emotionally as he usually does. The audience follows suit: the applause is mostly restrained, and while the federal party leader is on stage, the audience continues to talk. There are only occasional shouts – when Haider or "gender madness" are mentioned.
Several huts sell coffee, soft drinks, and beer—there are no long lines anywhere, and the "Carinthian delicacies" seem to be of no interest at all.
At the end of his speech, he becomes louder and more emotional. He calls for the "Phoenix Plan" for Austria: only with the Blues in power will the country rise from the ashes like the mythical bird. Applause breaks out, flags wave. Kickl thanks the audience and the John Otti Band takes over with the new blue anthem: "Immer vorwärts, FPÖ" (Always forward, FPÖ). Once again, people sway and cheer, then the meeting is as good as over. "This is not a silent movie, you are allowed to applaud," the moderator encourages the party leaders during the roundtable discussion.
The hall empties, the trash is collected, and flags are still waved to "Immer wieder Österreich" (Austria Again and Again). Then the blue start to the year is over. And Herbert Kickl returns his attention to Vienna.
Kickl divides the nation
The Freedom Party is currently acting from a position of strength. The Blues are doing well in the polls, historically speaking. "The FPÖ's surge in the polls is not because Kickl is so good. It's because this government is so weak," Burgenland's SPÖ governor Hans Peter Doskozil recently explained in his usual biting manner.
The FPÖ, of course, sees things differently. Although Kickl himself continues to divide the nation. In the current APA-OGM confidence index, he ranks second to last. Only ÖVP club chairman August Wöginger, who is currently struggling with allegations of job-hunting, ranks lower in the index.
