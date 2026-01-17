Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Blue New Year's Meeting

Kickl melancholic: “Mom, don’t get so upset”

Nachrichten
17.01.2026 09:50
Herbert Kickl was cautious at the beginning of his speech, saying that the stage was "too big ...
Herbert Kickl was cautious at the beginning of his speech, saying that the stage was "too big for him alone."(Bild: Jennifer Kapellari)
Porträt von Jennifer Kapellari
Porträt von Clara Milena Steiner
Von Jennifer Kapellari und Clara Milena Steiner

Herbert Kickl had 90 minutes at the New Year's meeting in Klagenfurt—and he used them as usual: for an all-out attack on the government ("a three-colored hydra with too many heads"), the Federal President ("the school spokesperson"), the EU ("Austria's tow truck") and many more. At the beginning, however, the FPÖ leader seemed almost melancholic: the stage here was "too big for him alone." A report on the mood.

0 Kommentare

As usual, the John Otti Band warmed up the audience from 10 a.m. onwards, before the FPÖ leaders from all over Austria marched in in a ceremonial procession. The event, advertised on posters with the slogan "Kickl comes home," marks the political start of the new year for the federal FPÖ. 

An hour later, the event began and speeches were delivered from the podium: after Klagenfurt city party chairman Gernot Darmann and Carinthian state party leader Erwin Angerer, the stage belonged to Kickl himself.


 between sweeping attacks and melancholyHe was given around 90 minutes of speaking time – which he used, as usual, to launch sweeping attacks against everyone, especially the "system." But he also had some personal words at the beginning: his mother, whom he plans to visit on Sunday, should not worry so much about him.

Herbert Kickl was reserved at the beginning of his speech, saying that the stage was "too big ...
Herbert Kickl was reserved at the beginning of his speech, saying that the stage was "too big for him alone."(Bild: Jennifer Kapellari)

Protests against the blue party's big event were already taking place outside the exhibition hall before 10 a.m. – posters bore slogans such as "No room for fascism" and "Smrt Fašizmu" (English: Death to fascism). "We are here today to show how inflammatory and contemptuous Kickl and his party are," said one demonstrator.

On Saturday, flags will be waved in Klagenfurt.
On Saturday, flags will be waved in Klagenfurt.(Bild: APA/WOLFGANG JANNACH)
The FPÖ radio station "Austria First" goes on air on Saturday.
The FPÖ radio station "Austria First" goes on air on Saturday.(Bild: Clara Milena Steiner)
Numerous spectators crowded into the hall on Saturday.
Numerous spectators crowded into the hall on Saturday.(Bild: Clara Milena Steiner)
Protesters stand in front of the exhibition center.
Protesters stand in front of the exhibition center.(Bild: Clara Milena Steiner)
Several groups are protesting against the event.
Several groups are protesting against the event.(Bild: Clara Milena Steiner)
FPÖ members have traveled from several federal states.
FPÖ members have traveled from several federal states.(Bild: Jennifer Kapellari)
The John Otti Band is playing.
The John Otti Band is playing.(Bild: Clara Milena Steiner)

Across the street, crowds of people are pushing their way into the exhibition center, where they are also being checked with metal detectors. Music is playing everywhere: a traditional band at the entrance and the John Otti Band in the large hall.

Freedom Party officials have traveled from all over the country—from the heads of the state organizations and federal politicians such as National Council President Walter Rosenkranz, to EU parliamentarians such as Harald Vilimsky, as well as Ombudsman Christoph Luisser and ORF Foundation Board member Peter Westenthaler.

The FPÖ leadership celebrates to the music of the John Otti Band.
The FPÖ leadership celebrates to the music of the John Otti Band.(Bild: Jennifer Kapellari)
Klagenfurt city party chairman Gernot Darmann (right) joins in the celebrations.
Klagenfurt city party chairman Gernot Darmann (right) joins in the celebrations.(Bild: Jennifer Kapellari)

Kickl's heart "pumps" in dialect
After short speeches by Darmann and Angerer, Kickl takes the stage – repeatedly slipping into the Carinthian dialect, he talks about how his "heart is pumping" and how the applause gives him "goosebumps." He promises his supporters: "It will be our year, it will be a year of freedom!" He says he feels almost like the prodigal son here in Carinthia and has "a huge longing for his Carinthian homeland." Could Kickl be planning to run for governor in his home state after all?

Zitat Icon

Jörg Haider was a patron saint of Austrian society—thank you, Jörg! The Koralm Tunnel should be called the Haider Tunnel!

Herbert Kickl über den 2008 verstorbenen Kärntner Landeshauptmann

The FPÖ leader lashed out at the government in his usual manner, describing it as a hydra – "three-colored with 21 heads" – and a "bunch of wimps." Thanks to the three-party coalition, Austria is in walker mode, he said. Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen also came in for criticism: "He is degrading Austria to a sidekick of the European Union!"

Zitat Icon

Austria is in walker mode!

kritisiert Herbert Kickl die Bundesregierung.

Kickl unemotional, audience restrained
"We need a people's chancellor who understands the soul of the people," demands Kickl, who appears different from how we know him: his speech sounds monotonous, he does not speak emotionally as he usually does. The audience follows suit: the applause is mostly restrained, and while the federal party leader is on stage, the audience continues to talk. There are only occasional shouts – when Haider or "gender madness" are mentioned.

Several huts sell coffee, soft drinks, and beer—there are no long lines anywhere, and the "Carinthian delicacies" seem to be of no interest at all. 

At the end of his speech, he becomes louder and more emotional. He calls for the "Phoenix Plan" for Austria: only with the Blues in power will the country rise from the ashes like the mythical bird. Applause breaks out, flags wave. Kickl thanks the audience and the John Otti Band takes over with the new blue anthem: "Immer vorwärts, FPÖ" (Always forward, FPÖ). Once again, people sway and cheer, then the meeting is as good as over. "This is not a silent movie, you are allowed to applaud," the moderator encourages the party leaders during the roundtable discussion.

The hall empties, the trash is collected, and flags are still waved to "Immer wieder Österreich" (Austria Again and Again). Then the blue start to the year is over. And Herbert Kickl returns his attention to Vienna.

There is little interest in "Kärntner Schmankerl."
There is little interest in "Kärntner Schmankerl."(Bild: Clara Milena Steiner)
The exhibition hall is full, yet some seats remain empty.
The exhibition hall is full, yet some seats remain empty.(Bild: Clara Milena Steiner)

Kickl divides the nation
The Freedom Party is currently acting from a position of strength. The Blues are doing well in the polls, historically speaking. "The FPÖ's surge in the polls is not because Kickl is so good. It's because this government is so weak," Burgenland's SPÖ governor Hans Peter Doskozil recently explained in his usual biting manner. 

Das Balkendiagramm zeigt das Vertrauen in Österreichs Bundespolitik im Jänner 2026. Alexander Van der Bellen und Doris Bures haben die höchsten Vertrauenswerte mit 18 und 16 Punkten. Am wenigsten Vertrauen erhalten August Wöginger mit minus 47 und Herbert Kickl mit minus 36 Punkten. Quelle: OGM.

The FPÖ, of course, sees things differently. Although Kickl himself continues to divide the nation. In the current APA-OGM confidence index, he ranks second to last. Only ÖVP club chairman August Wöginger, who is currently struggling with allegations of job-hunting, ranks lower in the index.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
  • Wien
  • Niederösterreich
  • Burgenland
  • Oberösterreich
  • Kärnten
  • Steiermark
  • Salzburg
  • Tirol
  • Vorarlberg
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf