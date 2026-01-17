Kickl melancholic: “Mom, don’t get so upset”

At the end of his speech, he becomes louder and more emotional. He calls for the "Phoenix Plan" for Austria: only with the Blues in power will the country rise from the ashes like the mythical bird. Applause breaks out, flags wave. Kickl thanks the audience and the John Otti Band takes over with the new blue anthem: "Immer vorwärts, FPÖ" (Always forward, FPÖ). Once again, people sway and cheer, then the meeting is as good as over. "This is not a silent movie, you are allowed to applaud," the moderator encourages the party leaders during the roundtable discussion.