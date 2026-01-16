Government puts together billion-euro package for industry

In addition to a concrete implementation program, the industrial strategy also provides for close monitoring until 2035: "Expert knowledge has been incorporated into this strategy – and it is a clear path to follow. However, this first package of measures will not be the last: we will continue to refine it. And in doing so, we must also take people with us," emphasizes Innovation Minister Peter Hank. "Key KPIs will be measured, evaluated, and adjusted annually if necessary," says Hattmannsdorfer, who also hopes for a turnaround in optimism, because "feared to death is also dead."