Cocaine alert in Genoa! Cargo also intended for us
The flood of drugs into Europe and our market continues unabated. Even after US President Trump's order to kidnap Venezuelan President Maduro, smuggling could not be stopped – a record amount has now been seized in the port of Genoa.
This practically confirms the latest "Krone" story about South American cartels and their drug routes to Europe. As reported, expert Dr. Meropi Tzanetakis from the University of Economics saw no impact from the arrest following the spectacular US military action in the presidential palace in the capital Caracas by the secretive "Delta Force" unit.
"It's a problem of displacement or relocation. When containers are seized or dealers are arrested, there is no shortage of supply," said the renowned sociologist.
2,109 blocks of "snow" hidden in jute sacks
Now there has been a huge find in one of Italy's largest anti-drug operations in recent years in the port of Genoa. In a container from South America, tax officials seized an incredible amount of almost 2.4 tons of cocaine. It was destined for the European market, including Austria.
The drugs were carefully hidden in 87 colorful jute sacks wrapped in nylon nets. The successful investigators piled up a total of 2,109 blocks of "snow" for the media.
Colombia is ruled by a sick man who loves to produce cocaine and sell it to America. But he won't be doing that for much longer.
US-Präsident Donald Trump droht Kolumbiens Staatschef Gustavo Petro.
Bild: AFP/Alex Wong/Getty Images
As confirmed by Italy's security authorities, the trail leads to Colombia. Just a few days ago, Trump openly threatened the country's head of state, Petro, over drug shipments to America: "He won't be doing that for much longer." Mexico and its cartels are also in the US president's sights. He does not rule out further military action.
But even that will not stop smuggling to Europe and Austria in the long term.
