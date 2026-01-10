After truck fire
Massive damage! A10 tunnel to remain closed for a long time
Following the dramatic truck fire in the Brentenberg Tunnel on the Tauern Autobahn (A10) near Werfen in Salzburg, it is now clear that this important traffic artery will remain closed for a long time. The damage is enormous! According to Asfinag, initial assessments have revealed massive destruction in the first 100 meters of the tunnel. It is unclear when the tunnel will be able to reopen.
The serious accident happened on Friday shortly before 6 p.m.: a 41-year-old Romanian lost control of his semi-truck for reasons that are still unclear and crashed into the right tunnel portal. The truck skidded into the left lane, came to a stop in the tunnel, and quickly burst into flames.
Driver trapped in smoke
The driver was able to escape from the burning vehicle, albeit injured, but was trapped in thick smoke. Only fire department breathing apparatus teams were able to rescue him from the second tunnel tube via a cross passage. The man was taken to Salzburg University Hospital. Several fire departments worked for hours to bring the inferno under control.
Heat causes devastating damage
The enormous heat of the fire destroyed not only lighting, radio, and fire alarm systems, but also important safety equipment and the roadway. In addition, there was severe concrete spalling. Experts from Asfinag are currently on site to assess the full extent of the damage. At the same time, they are checking whether at least limited traffic—such as two-way traffic through the second tunnel tube—is possible. But one thing is certain: safety comes first. "Only when all the facts are available can a decision be made on further measures and the duration of the closure," said Asfinag spokesman Alexander Holzedl.
Traffic chaos at the end of the holidays
Particularly unfortunate: just as the holidays were ending in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg, massive traffic problems arose on Saturday. The alternative route via the Salzachtalstraße B159 was completely congested – the traffic jam stretched from Werfen to Bischofshofen, a distance of around ten kilometers, said Harald Lasser from ÖAMTC. Motorists had to be patient for up to an hour and a half. There were also miles of traffic jams on the A10 back to Hüttau.
And the situation is likely to get worse: experts expect even more return traffic during the day – and thus even longer waiting times.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.