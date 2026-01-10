Massive damage! A10 tunnel to remain closed for a long time

Heat causes devastating damage

The enormous heat of the fire destroyed not only lighting, radio, and fire alarm systems, but also important safety equipment and the roadway. In addition, there was severe concrete spalling. Experts from Asfinag are currently on site to assess the full extent of the damage. At the same time, they are checking whether at least limited traffic—such as two-way traffic through the second tunnel tube—is possible. But one thing is certain: safety comes first. "Only when all the facts are available can a decision be made on further measures and the duration of the closure," said Asfinag spokesman Alexander Holzedl.