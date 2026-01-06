After the New Year's Eve inferno
Crans-Montana “regrets” serious lapses in controls
Following the devastating fire in a bar in Crans-Montana, which claimed 40 lives and injured 116 people, the focus has shifted to massive failings in fire safety inspections. It has now been revealed that the bar in question had not been inspected for years - a fact that triggered a broad debate about responsibilities, lack of resources and the effectiveness of existing regulations following the disaster.
In the Swiss canton of Valais, the municipalities themselves are responsible for monitoring fire safety regulations. However, many of them are overwhelmed, a fire protection expert and the mayor of Zermatt, Romy Biner, told Swiss Radio and Television (SRF). There is often a lack of personnel and expertise. "It's often a resource problem," said Biner.
Often only one person available for inspections
Until last year, only one person was responsible for the relevant checks in Zermatt, but a second position has since been created. In addition, they are now working together with the Bernese building insurance company. There have been inspections, "but not at the frequency required by law".
The Valais fire protection expert Hugo Cina pleaded for municipalities to join forces and employ regionally trained specialists for this task. Many of the people currently responsible are not sufficiently trained.
Not inspected for five years
The situation in Crans-Montana itself is particularly serious. According to Mayor Nicolas Féraud, the bar "Le Constellation", where the fire broke out, had not been inspected in terms of fire protection or safety between 2020 and 2025.
"We regret this bitterly", said Féraud at a press conference. Valais law actually stipulates annual inspections for publicly accessible buildings. Between 2017 and 2019, however, the authorities had not found any defects in the noise protection ceiling installed.
Municipality also sees itself as a "victim"
The municipality of Crans-Montana nevertheless wants to participate in the criminal proceedings as a joint plaintiff. According to Féraud, this is not a contradiction: "We are also victims and those affected by this drama." The judiciary will decide whether the municipality will be admitted as a joint plaintiff. All relevant documents have been handed over to the public prosecutor's office.
In response to questions about an apology to the relatives, the mayor said: "We are very sad." If there is criminal responsibility, the municipality will stand by it.
Firework fountains triggered drama
The fire broke out on New Year's Eve when numerous young people were celebrating the New Year in the cellar bar. Half of the fatalities were minors, the youngest victim was only 14 years old.
According to the investigation, fireworks fountains attached to champagne bottles were set off and held too close to the ceiling. The operators of the pub are being investigated for involuntary manslaughter, negligent bodily harm and negligent arson.
