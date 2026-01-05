Cult restaurant closes after six decades

"An era is coming to an end"

For operator Karoline Pilz-Strauss, the closure is a wistful step that brings "tears to her eyes". For more than 40 years, she worked day in, day out in her inn, which has long been more than just a place of work. "The Buzihütte is my home, my life," she says. But the strain became too much in the end. Age, years of physically demanding work and, above all, the acute shortage of staff forced her and her husband to manage almost everything on their own.