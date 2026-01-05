Goodbye, Buzihütte!
Cult restaurant closes after six decades
Another traditional inn is closing its doors in Innsbruck. The end of the Buzihütte not only hurts the owners, but also the guests of the cult restaurant. Many fans will miss the famous "Eiterbeule" - the restaurant's specialty - in particular.
It is the end of a Tyrolean gastronomic legend: The popular "Buzihütte" high above Innsbruck is closing its doors for good on January 12. For regular guests, hikers and generations of visitors, it is a painful farewell.
Loyal guest Robert mourns the loss of his favorite dish: "I ate the last boil yesterday - delicious as always. It's a real shame that the Buzihütte is closing. Thanks for everything!", he writes disappointedly on a review platform.
The Buzihütte is my home, my life.
Karoline Pilz-Strauss
"An era is coming to an end"
For operator Karoline Pilz-Strauss, the closure is a wistful step that brings "tears to her eyes". For more than 40 years, she worked day in, day out in her inn, which has long been more than just a place of work. "The Buzihütte is my home, my life," she says. But the strain became too much in the end. Age, years of physically demanding work and, above all, the acute shortage of staff forced her and her husband to manage almost everything on their own.
There is also a development that particularly affects her: criticism is increasingly being voiced anonymously on the internet instead of in a conversation on site. "Appreciation is simply no longer what it used to be," says Pilz-Strauss. In the end, the desire to "still have something of their own life" remained.
No further lease planned
The decision was difficult - very difficult. "I never put myself first, the Buzihütte was always the most important thing to me," emphasizes Pilz-Strauss. The decades of success of the rustic hut also prove her right. She rules out the possibility of leasing it out: She doesn't want to leave her home to anyone.
A pre-Christmas celebration was held to say goodbye - with familiar faces, warm conversations and a look back at the past years.
The closure of the Buzihütte means the loss of not only an inn, but also a piece of Tyrolean pub culture. Innsbruck is losing a piece of its soul.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.