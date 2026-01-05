Brrrrr! Austria shivers at up to minus 26 degrees

Ice, rain and then snow

From the middle of the week, the weather in the west of the country will also change - with the arrival of a "powerful front" from the Atlantic. "There could be a risk of icy conditions on Thursday and Friday due to snow and freezing rain." In general, the signs are pointing to rain in the west on Friday. "But the warm front will only last for a short time. The snow line will rise to over 1500 meters in the meantime," continues Salmi.