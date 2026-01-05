These are cold chambers
Brrrrr! Austria shivers at up to minus 26 degrees
Cold, colder, ... Austria: The whole country is getting up in freezing temperatures in the new week! Cold hotspots are in the upper Waldviertel and Mühlviertel with temperatures as low as minus 26 degrees. In Tyrol, too, the thermometer cracked the minus 20 degree mark in places. In the west in particular, it will remain icy cold until the middle of the week. Then the weather will change.
Anyone who has to leave the house today, Monday, on window day should wrap up warm. It's bitterly cold up and down the country. It was coldest in the morning in the upper Waldviertel and Mühlviertel. "Especially in the valleys", as Michele Salmi from the Ubimet weather service explained to the Krone newspaper.
Around 7.45 a.m., Liebenau-Gugu was at the top of the list with minus 25.7 degrees, followed by Schwarzau with minus 24.3 degrees. This was followed by two Tyrolean towns - Tannheim with minus 22.4 degrees and Bichlbach with minus 21 degrees. Ehrwald and Seefeld in Tyrol also recorded temperatures of almost minus 20 degrees.
It was extremely cold throughout Tyrol on Monday morning. The maximum temperature was minus eleven degrees.
Michele Salmi, Ubimet
Let's stay in Tyrol for a moment: the "warmest" temperatures there were measured in Innsbruck (University), Landeck and Rinn at minus eleven degrees each.
It remains freezing cold in the west
What's next for the weather? Not much will change in the west of Austria over the next few days. "Especially in Tyrol, the Oberland and Vorarlberg, the weather will remain like this until Wednesday. The nights will be extremely cold, the days sunny and dry," continues meteorologist Salmi.
In the south-eastern half of Austria, clouds will predominate from the coming night - it could even snow in the south-east. "Light snowfall, not dramatic," says the expert, looking at the forecast.
Ice, rain and then snow
From the middle of the week, the weather in the west of the country will also change - with the arrival of a "powerful front" from the Atlantic. "There could be a risk of icy conditions on Thursday and Friday due to snow and freezing rain." In general, the signs are pointing to rain in the west on Friday. "But the warm front will only last for a short time. The snow line will rise to over 1500 meters in the meantime," continues Salmi.
However, the next cold front is expected to arrive on Friday evening. Then it will probably be wintry again - possibly also in the Inn Valley.
Night outdoors is life-threatening
The province of Tyrol issued a cold weather warning on Sunday. Once again, reference was made to the cold hotline of Tiroler Soziale Dienst GmbH (TSD): This can be reached by calling 0512/21 44 7 to organize help for people spending the night outdoors. Both people in need and concerned citizens can contact them to request help or report emergencies.
"In these temperatures, spending the night outdoors can be life-threatening," says Elmar Rizzoli, Head of the Crisis and Disaster Center. In the provincial capital, the emergency shelters of the TSD and the Red Cross as well as the TSD's cold bus also offer help and a warm place for homeless people.
