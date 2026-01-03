Hörl leads ÖSV quadruple victory in Innsbruck qualification!

Prevc wasn't worried about the competition on Sunday (1.30 pm), but admitted that his jump wasn't that good either. On the other hand, Kraft was satisfied with his attempt after things didn't go well for him on the bakken in Oberstdorf and Garmisch-Partenkirchen. "It felt very cool again," said the man from Salzburg. "The skis did what I wanted them to do. It feels good in my heart and in my head when I see that I can jump with the best. We've already tried a lot of different approaches to get me there again."