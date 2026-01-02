This is how Gasser’s “escape” from Innsbruck prison went

Own supervisory profile

The system requires the person to have "a high degree of structure in everyday life". At the beginning, a weekly supervision profile is drawn up with the Neustart association. "This clearly defines travel times, working hours and time spent outdoors," says Ratz. The person concerned must proactively inform the responsible prison or the monitoring center of any deviations - for example, in the event of longer working hours or an acutely necessary visit to the doctor due to illness. "The prison can also carry out checks at the workplace. The eüH can also be revoked if the conditions are breached," explains the spokesperson.