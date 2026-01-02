Goal mishap included
This is how Gasser’s “escape” from Innsbruck prison went
On June 2, 2025, former Finance Minister Karl-Heinz Grasser began his prison sentence in Innsbruck prison. This Friday, 214 days later, he was able to leave the prison and return to Kitzbühel. He received the ankle bracelet - on his 57th birthday. The "Krone" knows what the Tyrolean-by-choice can and cannot do from now on.
Karl-Heinz Grasser applied for electronically monitored house arrest, commonly known as an ankle monitor, in the fall of 2025. This was approved by the Innsbruck prison. Since September 1, 2025, it has been possible to apply for an ankle monitor in Austria two years before one is actually released.
At the end of March 2025, the Tyrolean-by-choice was sentenced to four years' unconditional imprisonment by the Supreme Court (OGH) in the Buwog case for embezzlement and acceptance of gifts by public officials. He can now be conditionally released for half of the sentence.
A few days ago, the "Krone" learned that the Carinthian-born prisoner was to leave Innsbruck prison this Friday - six months after starting his sentence and on his 57th birthday. Manfred Ainedter, Grasser's lawyer, emphasized in response to a question from "Krone": "I will neither confirm nor deny this." The decision is said to have been made the day before Christmas Eve.
What a birthday present
And indeed: according to information from Krone, Grasser left the "Ziegelstadl" in the morning and returned to his own four walls just in time for his birthday! So from now on it means for him: House arrest instead of imprisonment! However, he must adhere to very specific guidelines. For example, a plan will be drawn up as to when, where and where he is allowed to go.
The "Krone" was at the gates of Innsbruck prison - in the hope of getting Grasser in front of the lens. But this plan did not work out, which means that the former finance minister was probably taken out of the prison in a prison guard van with darkened windows and then handed over to his family.
It is currently unclear when this actually happened. According to "Krone" information, the 57-year-old must have left the prison between 8 and 10 am. In any case, police and prison guard vehicles left the "Ziegelstadl" at 8.12 am, 8.31 am and 9.18 am.
What was going on with the gate?
In the meantime, there were problems with the large gate leading in and out of Innsbruck prison. It looked as if it was no longer working. A prison guard tried to move it by hand. He then even received active support. In any case, the gate was still open shortly after 10 am.
The "Krone" knows what Grasser is now allowed to do
The Ministry of Justice provided general information on electronically monitored house arrest (eüH) in response to a Krone inquiry. "This is a form of imprisonment that serves to promote resocialization and not to separate family and social contacts," explains spokeswoman Christina Ratz.
The prison can also carry out checks in the workplace. The eüH can also be revoked if the conditions are breached.
Christina Ratz, Sprecherin des Justizministeriums
Own supervisory profile
The system requires the person to have "a high degree of structure in everyday life". At the beginning, a weekly supervision profile is drawn up with the Neustart association. "This clearly defines travel times, working hours and time spent outdoors," says Ratz. The person concerned must proactively inform the responsible prison or the monitoring center of any deviations - for example, in the event of longer working hours or an acutely necessary visit to the doctor due to illness. "The prison can also carry out checks at the workplace. The eüH can also be revoked if the conditions are breached," explains the spokesperson.
An alarm goes off if this is exceeded
The technical implementation takes place in such a way that a stationary device is set up in the home and adjusted. Restrictions can also be placed on freedom of movement within the private premises. If they are exceeded, an alarm is triggered in the monitoring center. "The permitted range of movement is always decided on an individual basis and includes all areas that are necessary for general living requirements," says Ratz.
One hour of "outdoor time" per day
Open spaces are not usually included. The ankle bracelet remains attached to the leg for the entire duration. Inmates in eüH are also entitled to one hour of "outdoor time" per day. As with other inmates in the already relaxed regime, two "outings" can be granted per month. According to the Prison Act, these can last from 12 to 48 hours, depending on requirements and destination.
It is also possible to set up so-called prohibited zones, for example to protect victims. These may then generally not be entered.
"Enforcement in electronically monitored house arrest generally takes place until the time of release - unless the eüH has to be revoked, for example in the event of loss of housing, employment, non-compliance with conditions, etc.," explains the spokesperson.
Clothing and bed linen issued
The 57-year-old had been serving his sentence in Innsbruck prison since the beginning of June 2025. According to "Krone" research, the ex-politician had worked in the so-called magazine and was responsible for handing out clothes and bed linen. He also spent his time in prison playing soccer.
Emergency operation due to bowel obstruction
In September 2025, Grasser suffered an intestinal blockage and was treated in the Innsbruck clinic for several weeks following emergency surgery.
The former finance minister has long lived in Kitzbühel with his wife, entrepreneur and Swarovski millionaire heiress Fiona Pacifico Griffini-Grasser, and their daughter.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.