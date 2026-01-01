Van der Bellen on 2026
“If we stick together, we don’t have to fear anyone”
In his traditional New Year's address in 2026, Federal President Alexander van der Bellen calls for a new patriotism towards Europe in the face of increasing pressure on Europe.
"The world is no longer what it was ten years ago. Alliances that we thought were irrevocable for a long time no longer exist in this form," said Van der Bellen. Drones are circling over major European cities, we are exposed to controlled disinformation, digital acts of sabotage and the permanent attempt to divide Europe. "And we hear statements that can be understood as threats: If Europe wants war, Europe could have war."
"Shouldn't act as if nothing has happened"
"Times are changing and we shouldn't pretend that nothing has happened," emphasized the head of state. "I know that's not what people want to hear." The new US security doctrine belittles Europe and its countries. And there is talk of plans to "detach" Austria and other integral states from the European Union. "All of this would have been considered impossible until recently, but times are changing."
We need to take this very seriously.
Alexander Van der Bellen
"We would do well to take this very seriously. And adapt to it. It is important that we continue to believe in the European idea. It is important that we stick together and stand up for our Europe. Yes, it is important that we develop a European patriotism," said the Federal President.
The aim is to divide Europe in order to rule the continent economically and politically. "In the imperial manner", continued Van der Bellen. "It's easier to dominate individual small states than a confederation of states like the EU with over 450 million people. But we Europeans want to decide for ourselves where we are going. We can lead the way and show the world that there is another way between the law of the jungle and purely capitalist interests."
Europe must become sovereign and independent
The Federal President calls for Europe to become independent in terms of energy supply and in the digital world and sovereign in its ability to defend itself. "We must use our heads. Let us not allow ourselves to be divided. The European Union is one of the largest economies in the world. If we stick together, there is nothing and no one we need to fear."
"It's time for a new European patriotism. Let us be proud of our Europe and its people. The greatest and most important inventions originated here: liberal democracy, the printing press, the steam engine, penicillin, the internet and so on. Even soccer is a European invention."
"Eyes open and through!"
At the end of his speech, the Federal President once again invokes compromise. "It is the joint solution to a problem on which there are different views. Together, we can ensure that difficult times change for the better. So open your eyes and keep going," Van der Bellen breathes courage into the well-known proverb.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.