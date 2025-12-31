Ouch! Matthäus sees Austria’s early World Cup exit

"I hope the Austrians aren't angry with me!"

"I actually have a lot of faith in the team and I'm shocked myself that they have to go out in the second round - but unfortunately they will meet my tournament winners Spain there," said Matthäus on his assessment. "I hope the Austrians aren't angry with me!" Encouraging follow-up from the German: "And in the best-case scenario, I'm wrong with my prediction ..."