"Scared yourself"
Ouch! Matthäus sees Austria’s early World Cup exit
He actually has a lot of sympathy for Austria, enjoys the game of the red-white-red national team and has a lot of faith in Konrad Laimer, Xaver Schlager and Co. - but it doesn't help: Germany's soccer legend Lothar Matthäus expects Austria to be eliminated relatively early at the upcoming World Cup in North America!
How does the 64-year-old, always a welcome interview guest of sportkrone.at, come to this assessment, which is not exactly a cause for jubilation for soccer Austria? Well, Matthäus allowed himself the fun of predicting all 104 (!) games of the finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico for "Sportbild".
Second in Group J behind Argentina
As far as Ralf Rangnick's team is concerned, the 150-time Germany team player expects a clear 3-0 win against Jordan in the Group J opener before a 2-1 defeat against group favorites Argentina. If Matthäus has his way, Austria will then beat Algeria 2:1 in the group final. However, because Lionel Messi and Co. win all three games in this scenario, our national team would only finish second behind the "Gauchos".
"I hope the Austrians aren't angry with me!"
"I actually have a lot of faith in the team and I'm shocked myself that they have to go out in the second round - but unfortunately they will meet my tournament winners Spain there," said Matthäus on his assessment. "I hope the Austrians aren't angry with me!" Encouraging follow-up from the German: "And in the best-case scenario, I'm wrong with my prediction ..."
Germany reach the semi-finals
Incidentally, Matthäus expects Germany's national team under Julian Nagelsmann to reach the semi-finals. After two wins (7:0 against Curacao, 2:1 against the Ivory Coast) and a draw (2:2 against Ecuador) in the group stage, the DFB eleven followed up with a 2:0 against Scotland in the round of 16, a 3:2 after extra time against Norway in the round of 16 and a 2:1 against Morocco in the quarter-finals. However, Germany then lost to the upcoming world champions Spain in the semi-finals after extra time ...
