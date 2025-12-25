Sunny prospects for Austria from St. Stephen’s Day

On St. Stephen's Day, more and more high pressure will prevail. In the morning, high fog-like residual clouds will persist, especially in the south-east and south. As the day progresses, however, it will clear up everywhere and the sun will shine throughout the country. In most cases, only a few harmless hazy clouds will pass through. Temperatures will rise from minus ten to minus one degree in the morning to between one and six degrees, with the highest values in the west.