Up to eleven degrees
Sunny prospects for Austria from St. Stephen’s Day
Calm weather instead of winter chaos: In the coming days, Austria will experience friendly and sunny weather. From St. Stephen's Day, high pressure will increasingly take over. Austrians in the north-east can also look forward to a few hours of sunshine - in the west, even double-digit plus temperatures are possible.
On St. Stephen's Day, more and more high pressure will prevail. In the morning, high fog-like residual clouds will persist, especially in the south-east and south. As the day progresses, however, it will clear up everywhere and the sun will shine throughout the country. In most cases, only a few harmless hazy clouds will pass through. Temperatures will rise from minus ten to minus one degree in the morning to between one and six degrees, with the highest values in the west.
Saturday will also be sunny and calm. Fog or high fog in the lowlands and some valleys will mostly clear in the course of the morning. By midday at the latest, the sun will be shining undisturbed in almost the entire Alpine republic, with hardly any clouds visible. The daily highs will be between zero and ten degrees.
Sunday will remain mostly sunny. Mostly the sky will even be cloudless. The wind will be mostly light to moderate, with moderate to brisk north-westerly winds only in the north-east. Daytime highs will reach zero to plus eight degrees.
The weather dominated by high air pressure will continue on Monday. This means that there may be local patches of fog and high fog in the morning, but these will clear quickly. Otherwise, the sun will shine from a cloudless sky in many places. Winds from the west to northwest will be weak to moderate. Temperatures will rise from minus ten to zero degrees to zero to eleven degrees during the course of the day.
