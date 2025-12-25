Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Up to eleven degrees

Sunny prospects for Austria from St. Stephen’s Day

Nachrichten
25.12.2025 15:06
The sun will return in many places in the coming days.
The sun will return in many places in the coming days.(Bild: Sepp Pail)

Calm weather instead of winter chaos: In the coming days, Austria will experience friendly and sunny weather. From St. Stephen's Day, high pressure will increasingly take over. Austrians in the north-east can also look forward to a few hours of sunshine - in the west, even double-digit plus temperatures are possible.

0 Kommentare

On St. Stephen's Day, more and more high pressure will prevail. In the morning, high fog-like residual clouds will persist, especially in the south-east and south. As the day progresses, however, it will clear up everywhere and the sun will shine throughout the country. In most cases, only a few harmless hazy clouds will pass through. Temperatures will rise from minus ten to minus one degree in the morning to between one and six degrees, with the highest values in the west.

Saturday will also be sunny and calm. Fog or high fog in the lowlands and some valleys will mostly clear in the course of the morning. By midday at the latest, the sun will be shining undisturbed in almost the entire Alpine republic, with hardly any clouds visible. The daily highs will be between zero and ten degrees.

Österreich
Symbol Schneefall
1° / 2°
10 km/h
00:06 h
75 %
Symbol bedeckt
-1° / 1°
7 km/h
00:00 h
45 %
Symbol heiter
-2° / 3°
4 km/h
06:12 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkig
0° / 4°
8 km/h
05:58 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
2° / 4°
19 km/h
06:31 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
-0° / 4°
17 km/h
07:20 h
25 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
2° / 4°
17 km/h
02:06 h
45 %
Symbol wolkig
0° / 1°
22 km/h
05:02 h
65 %
Symbol wolkenlos
-4° / 1°
7 km/h
08:08 h
15 %
Symbol heiter
-6° / -1°
15 km/h
07:27 h
< 5 %
Wien
Symbol starker Schneefall
0° / 0°
11 km/h
00:23 h
85 %
Symbol bedeckt
-3° / -1°
17 km/h
00:01 h
40 %
Symbol wolkig
-2° / 2°
11 km/h
05:30 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
-2° / 4°
7 km/h
07:00 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkig
0° / 3°
17 km/h
06:06 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkenlos
-3° / 3°
21 km/h
07:46 h
25 %
Symbol bedeckt
-0° / 3°
19 km/h
01:22 h
50 %
Symbol wolkig
-1° / -1°
22 km/h
04:29 h
65 %
Symbol wolkenlos
-7° / -1°
9 km/h
08:02 h
15 %
Symbol wolkig
-11° / -2°
7 km/h
04:49 h
< 5 %
St. Pölten
Symbol Schneefall
1° / 1°
15 km/h
00:00 h
75 %
Symbol bedeckt
-1° / 0°
10 km/h
00:00 h
50 %
Symbol wolkig
-2° / 3°
7 km/h
04:42 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
-1° / 4°
11 km/h
06:13 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkig
2° / 4°
23 km/h
06:08 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkenlos
-3° / 5°
15 km/h
08:04 h
20 %
Symbol wolkig
1° / 4°
21 km/h
03:35 h
45 %
Symbol leichter Schneefall
-1° / 1°
25 km/h
04:50 h
65 %
Symbol wolkenlos
-6° / 2°
8 km/h
08:11 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
-6° / -1°
21 km/h
07:47 h
< 5 %
Eisenstadt
Symbol bedeckt
2° / 2°
15 km/h
00:05 h
50 %
Symbol heiter
0° / 3°
22 km/h
07:38 h
35 %
Symbol heiter
-1° / 4°
9 km/h
06:28 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkenlos
-3° / 3°
3 km/h
07:50 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
-2° / 2°
6 km/h
07:10 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
-4° / 2°
11 km/h
07:37 h
25 %
Symbol bedeckt
-1° / 3°
15 km/h
01:08 h
45 %
Symbol wolkig
-0° / 0°
17 km/h
05:41 h
65 %
Symbol wolkenlos
-8° / -2°
3 km/h
08:01 h
20 %
Symbol wolkig
-9° / -1°
6 km/h
04:22 h
< 5 %
Linz
Symbol Schneeregen
1° / 2°
3 km/h
00:00 h
90 %
Symbol Schneefall
0° / 1°
2 km/h
00:00 h
65 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
0° / 3°
3 km/h
03:30 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
-4° / 4°
2 km/h
06:38 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
-1° / 5°
6 km/h
06:50 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
-6° / 5°
3 km/h
07:26 h
10 %
Symbol wolkig
-5° / 4°
5 km/h
05:00 h
35 %
Symbol wolkig
-7° / 3°
13 km/h
04:14 h
50 %
Symbol wolkenlos
-11° / -2°
4 km/h
08:10 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
-12° / -2°
3 km/h
07:53 h
25 %
Graz
Symbol starker Schneefall
0° / 1°
2 km/h
00:00 h
75 %
Symbol bedeckt
0° / 1°
3 km/h
00:18 h
45 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
-1° / 1°
3 km/h
02:51 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
-5° / 1°
3 km/h
05:54 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkig
-4° / 1°
5 km/h
05:45 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkig
-6° / 0°
5 km/h
04:49 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
-7° / -0°
5 km/h
06:53 h
30 %
Symbol wolkig
-8° / 1°
7 km/h
03:41 h
50 %
Symbol wolkig
-10° / -5°
5 km/h
06:03 h
< 5 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
-10° / -3°
4 km/h
03:06 h
30 %
Klagenfurt
Symbol bedeckt
1° / 1°
15 km/h
00:00 h
50 %
Symbol heiter
-3° / 3°
8 km/h
07:59 h
40 %
Symbol heiter
-3° / 2°
6 km/h
06:03 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
-4° / 4°
6 km/h
07:16 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
-3° / 2°
5 km/h
06:52 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkenlos
-5° / 3°
8 km/h
07:35 h
20 %
Symbol bedeckt
-3° / 2°
12 km/h
00:06 h
55 %
Symbol starker Schneefall
-2° / 0°
22 km/h
05:10 h
65 %
Symbol heiter
-10° / -2°
7 km/h
07:21 h
15 %
Symbol wolkig
-9° / 1°
7 km/h
04:03 h
15 %
Salzburg
Symbol leichter Schneefall
-0° / 2°
7 km/h
00:00 h
55 %
Symbol heiter
-4° / 4°
9 km/h
07:44 h
50 %
Symbol wolkenlos
-4° / 4°
4 km/h
07:57 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkenlos
-4° / 5°
4 km/h
08:10 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkenlos
-5° / 4°
4 km/h
08:12 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkenlos
-6° / 5°
3 km/h
08:13 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
-7° / 3°
4 km/h
07:53 h
25 %
Symbol Schneefall
-4° / 1°
13 km/h
00:03 h
65 %
Symbol wolkig
-10° / -0°
11 km/h
06:29 h
15 %
Symbol wolkig
-8° / 2°
19 km/h
03:38 h
20 %
Innsbruck
Symbol bedeckt
-2° / -0°
31 km/h
00:01 h
50 %
Symbol wolkenlos
-4° / 1°
2 km/h
07:56 h
45 %
Symbol wolkig
-2° / 2°
6 km/h
05:28 h
20 %
Symbol wolkig
-2° / 3°
5 km/h
04:15 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkenlos
-2° / 3°
7 km/h
07:42 h
< 5 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
-2° / 2°
5 km/h
03:25 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkig
-3° / 2°
8 km/h
04:24 h
20 %
Symbol bedeckt
-3° / -1°
8 km/h
00:39 h
45 %
Symbol heiter
-7° / -2°
6 km/h
06:19 h
10 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
-5° / 2°
8 km/h
02:22 h
20 %
Bregenz
Wetterdaten:

Sunday will remain mostly sunny. Mostly the sky will even be cloudless. The wind will be mostly light to moderate, with moderate to brisk north-westerly winds only in the north-east. Daytime highs will reach zero to plus eight degrees.

The weather dominated by high air pressure will continue on Monday. This means that there may be local patches of fog and high fog in the morning, but these will clear quickly. Otherwise, the sun will shine from a cloudless sky in many places. Winds from the west to northwest will be weak to moderate. Temperatures will rise from minus ten to zero degrees to zero to eleven degrees during the course of the day.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
  • Wien
  • Niederösterreich
  • Burgenland
  • Oberösterreich
  • Kärnten
  • Steiermark
  • Salzburg
  • Tirol
  • Vorarlberg
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf