He wanted to go to the Olympics
Norwegian World Cup winner dies at training camp
The Norwegian top biathlete Sivert Guttorm Bakken died at the beginning of the week during a training camp at the Lavaze Pass in Italy. The 27-year-old was found dead in his hotel room.
Last weekend at the World Cup in Le Grand-Bornand in France, Bakken had finished fifth in the sprint, among others. He had finished fourth, seventh and ninth at the season opener in Östersund and is ranked 13th overall in the World Cup as the fifth best Norwegian.
Bakken had won his first and only World Cup victory at the 2021/22 World Cup season finale in the mass start in Oslo and thus also the "small crystal globe".
Inflammation of the heart muscle
He was out of action for a long time due to heart muscle inflammation suffered in the same year and a subsequent operation, before making his international comeback at the start of last season. At the end of January, he was crowned European sprint champion and is now working towards being nominated for the Olympic Games. He had to miss the Hochfilzen World Cup in mid-December due to a cold.
