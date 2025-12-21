Successful run at the World Championships
Suljovic wins – now duel with number one beckons
Mensur Suljovic's run of World Championship success continues! Our darts figurehead defeated the favored Englishman Joe Cullen 3:1 in the second round at London's Alexandra Palace on Sunday. Now a duel with superstar Luke Littler (ENG) beckons.
The 18-year-old Littler will play his second round match against Welshman David Davies on Sunday (10 p.m.) and is the big favorite to win the title in the final on January 3. The youngster and world number one would play Suljovic on December 27 at 1.30 pm.
Weak start
It was a horror start for Suljovic: "The Gentle" missed numerous chances at the beginning and conceded an outright 0:3 in the first set. The second set didn't always go according to plan either, but the Viennese hit back. He took the second set 3:1 with a 100 finish - equalizer!
But it was a completely different picture a little later. Suljovic couldn't find his game and was quickly 2:0 behind. But because Cullen didn't play his best game either, Mensur came back to 2:2. Suljovic also had the better end in the deciding leg and suddenly led 2:1 in sets.
Shaking his head at the handshake
It seemed that Cullen had allowed himself to be rattled by Suljovic's numerous cheering poses and long pauses. The fourth set turned into an absolute thriller. Suljovic finally secured the win with a throw on double 10 - great jubilation for the Austrian! During the handshake, Cullen shook his head in annoyance. The Englishman was obviously not at all happy with Suljovic's behavior during the match.
"I'll kick him off the stage"
"I'm proud of myself," Suljovic cheered in the DAZN interview and greeted his family, who had been cheering him on at home. The fact that the caller had admonished him during the match and said that he shouldn't cheer caused the 53-year-old a little incomprehension: "It seemed strange to me, because I'm always happy." Suljovic, who already receives 35,000 pounds (just under 40,000 euros) for reaching the third round, said with a wink about the possible hammer duel with Littler: "I'll kick him off the stage."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.