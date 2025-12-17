Smartphone surprise after “Krone” report

Support with the application

Leo (81) and Mathilde Sattler (74) were delighted with Pupeter's gift. The entrepreneur also offered the former bank employee and the retired teacher that one of her employees would also train them on the new smartphone: "Although it is basically very user-friendly and also has an emergency call button which, when activated, automatically activates the hands-free system and camera so that the person called immediately receives a picture of the situation."