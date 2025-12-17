Senior couple in distress
Smartphone surprise after “Krone” report
Surprise for Mathilde and Leo Sattler from Leonding in Upper Austria, who were unable to scan the QR code for train timetables with their old cell phone. Entrepreneur Eveline Pupeter was so moved by the elderly couple's story that she popped in to see them on Tuesday and presented them with a gift.
"I'm speechless," said 81-year-old Leo Sattler from Leonding in amazement when Eveline Pupeter, head of Emporia, the Linz-based cell phone specialist for senior citizens, rang his doorbell on Tuesday and presented him with a gift. "We read about your problems with the train timetables in the 'Krone' and said: it can't go on like this!" says the businesswoman with a wink.
Her souvenir: an "Emporia Smart 7 lite", the very latest generation of cell phone for senior citizens. "You and your wife can use it to scan the QR code for train timetables in future."
As reported, ÖBB employees had explained to the couple that the brochure with train timetables would no longer be printed for reasons of economy and that a QR code would have to be scanned instead - which was impossible with the previous senior cell phone.
Support with the application
Leo (81) and Mathilde Sattler (74) were delighted with Pupeter's gift. The entrepreneur also offered the former bank employee and the retired teacher that one of her employees would also train them on the new smartphone: "Although it is basically very user-friendly and also has an emergency call button which, when activated, automatically activates the hands-free system and camera so that the person called immediately receives a picture of the situation."
The two senior citizens can now hardly wait to use it to plan their next train journey: "We would love to visit our grandson in Innsbruck again."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.