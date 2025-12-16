Now being examined
Suspected cruciate ligament rupture! Worries about ÖSV ace
Worries for ÖSV athlete Stefan Eichberger! The 25-year-old took a knock in the first downhill training in Val Gardena/Gröden on the Camel Humps and was taken to Innsbruck for examinations with a suspected cruciate ligament rupture. Stefan Babinsky remained uninjured after a fall.
The Camel Humps caused problems for some racers on Tuesday. Due to the snowfall, the skiers didn't get to the jumps fast enough and therefore didn't go far enough. This was also Eichberger's undoing.
"I skied the camel humps normally. The jump was too short, I landed on the opposite hill on the third camel hump with my right foot. There was a pretty hard knock. As I rode on, I immediately felt that I couldn't put any more weight on it. I had to stop because it really hurt," explained the Styrian, who was the second best ÖSV skier in the first downhill of the season in Beaver Creek in seventh place. The degree of the injury to his right knee will be determined in Innsbruck on Tuesday.
"All good" for Babinsky
Babinsky, who crashed in the same place, got off lightly. "I got there, couldn't see much because the light was a bit flat, my center of gravity was too far back, I took a hit and then I was more of a passenger," said the Vorarlberg native. "I'm glad that nothing more serious happened. I can feel a bit, but everything is fine so far."
