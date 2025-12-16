Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Now being examined

Suspected cruciate ligament rupture! Worries about ÖSV ace

Nachrichten
16.12.2025 15:41
Stefan Eichberger was taken to Innsbruck for examinations with a suspected cruciate ligament ...
Stefan Eichberger was taken to Innsbruck for examinations with a suspected cruciate ligament rupture.(Bild: GEPA)

Worries for ÖSV athlete Stefan Eichberger! The 25-year-old took a knock in the first downhill training in Val Gardena/Gröden on the Camel Humps and was taken to Innsbruck for examinations with a suspected cruciate ligament rupture. Stefan Babinsky remained uninjured after a fall.

0 Kommentare

The Camel Humps caused problems for some racers on Tuesday. Due to the snowfall, the skiers didn't get to the jumps fast enough and therefore didn't go far enough. This was also Eichberger's undoing.

"I skied the camel humps normally. The jump was too short, I landed on the opposite hill on the third camel hump with my right foot. There was a pretty hard knock. As I rode on, I immediately felt that I couldn't put any more weight on it. I had to stop because it really hurt," explained the Styrian, who was the second best ÖSV skier in the first downhill of the season in Beaver Creek in seventh place. The degree of the injury to his right knee will be determined in Innsbruck on Tuesday.

"All good" for Babinsky
Babinsky, who crashed in the same place, got off lightly. "I got there, couldn't see much because the light was a bit flat, my center of gravity was too far back, I took a hit and then I was more of a passenger," said the Vorarlberg native. "I'm glad that nothing more serious happened. I can feel a bit, but everything is fine so far."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
  • Wien
  • Niederösterreich
  • Burgenland
  • Oberösterreich
  • Kärnten
  • Steiermark
  • Salzburg
  • Tirol
  • Vorarlberg
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf