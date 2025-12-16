Start of the vacations, shopping: Vienna threatens traffic gridlock

Longer delays are also likely on the Karawankenautobahn (A11) before the Karawanken tunnel and on the Tauernautobahn (A10) in the greater Salzburg area as well as on the crest section. In Tyrol, traffic on the Inntalautobahn (A12) before the Wiesing/Zillertal, Haiming/Ötztal and Imst/Pitztal exits as well as in the greater Innsbruck area will come to a standstill. There is a risk of additional delays on the Brenner highway (A13) before the Schönberg toll station and in the construction zone near the Luegbrücke bridge. Despite the lack of snow, according to ARBÖ, the heavy traffic traveling to the ski resorts is causing traffic jams and slow progress on many pass roads.