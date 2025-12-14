Bloodbath on Bondi Beach
Injured in shooting at famous Bondi Beach
At least ten people have been killed and numerous others injured in an attack on a Jewish festival event on the world-famous Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, according to police. Two suspects have been arrested, as the police of the state of New South Wales announced on the online service X on Sunday.
According to a report in the "Sydney Morning Herald", at least one suspected attacker was hit by police gunfire. He is also said to have died shortly afterwards. The police instructed everyone in the vicinity to move to safety. Footage on social media showed chaotic scenes. Rescue workers fought for the lives of bloodied victims. One eyewitness was quoted by the Sydney Morning Herald as saying: "I saw at least ten people on the ground and blood everywhere."
Video: Brave passer-by wrestles attacker to the ground
The TV channels Sky and ABC showed images of people lying on the ground. Videos circulated on the X platform showing people running apart on the beach and in a nearby park, while gunshots and police sirens could be heard. One video showed a man dressed in black firing a large gun before being tackled to the ground by a man in a white T-shirt who took the gun from him. Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese spoke of a "shocking and disturbing" incident: rescue workers were on the scene and "fighting to save lives".
The eight-day Jewish festival of lights (Hanukkah) begins this Sunday. "Shots fired at a Hanukkah event," wrote the Jewish organization Australian Jewish Association on X. "We warned so many times that this would happen."
Israel's president: "Heart of the entire nation" hit
Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke of an attack on the Jewish community. "At these very moments, our sisters and brothers in Sydney, Australia, have been attacked by heinous terrorists - in an extremely cruel attack on Jews who had gathered to light the first Hanukkah candle on Bondi Beach," Herzog said, according to his office in Jerusalem.
"Our hearts go out to them," Herzog said. "The heart of the entire nation of Israel is skipping a beat at this moment as we pray for the recovery of the injured, pray for them and pray for those who lost their lives." The President went on to say: "We keep repeating our warnings to the Australian Government to demand action and fight against the enormous wave of anti-Semitism that is sweeping Australian society."
Bondi Beach in Sydney's east is one of Australia's most famous beaches, where many local surfers and bathers as well as tourists flock at weekends.
