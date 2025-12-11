LIVE: Can Salzburg now hold their own against Freiburg

"Remain humble"

For a comparatively small club that is currently in its 26th season in the top flight since its first promotion in 1993, Freiburg can boast considerable success. They finished third in 1995 and have finished in the top six three times in the last four seasons. For the current Bundesliga ninth-placed team, however, this could be a close call this season. The club reached the last 16 of the Europa League in both 2023 and 2024, and Freiburg should at least make it there this season. Currently fourth in the EL table, they are on the right track.