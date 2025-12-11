What's behind it
Sighting in Vienna? Confusion about moose “Emil” 2.0
A moose in Vienna's Donaustadt district? After moose "Emil" sweetened our summer months with his sightings, a circulating email about an alleged moose sighting in "Transdanubia" is currently causing a stir.
The email, which allegedly comes from the Wildlife Service of the City of Vienna's Forestry and Agriculture Department (MA49), is full of words about the sighting of "Emil" 2.0. Including tips on how to behave, as we already know from the summer months.
The moose was "discovered in the area of the Panozzalacken-Weg" by local residents. The impressive animal had even fallen into the photo trap: a photo of the young bull is attached to the email. The photo was allegedly taken by one of the wildlife cameras in the Donau-Auen National Park.
During the night of Thursday, the "Krone" tried to find out more about the alleged sensational sighting by calling the hotline, initially without success. However, the contact provided could be reached - and the man was happy to provide information. He spoke of an "email that was sent too early and was actually supposed to be sent in the morning". He also promised to call back in the morning with more detailed information. But this has not yet reached the "Krone" ...
"This is a false report"
The email certainly looked genuine. The only thing is that the responsible department itself knows nothing about a moose sighting, as Florian Hutz from MA49 announced in a press release on Thursday. "The Wildlife Service of the City of Vienna's Forestry and Agriculture Department clarifies that the e-mail currently circulating about an alleged moose sighting in Donaustadt does not originate from the Wildlife Service Vienna."
He also clarifies: "This is a false report. The Wildlife Service Vienna has no indications or confirmed information about such an incident." It is requested that "only the official channels of the City of Vienna are trusted and no unconfirmed reports are forwarded", said Hutz.
