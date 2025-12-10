Look for "like-minded people"
Get out of the EU! Trump should aim for an Öxit
As reported, the new US national security strategy outlines Europe as the enemy. The US government therefore wants to support "resistance" to the current political course, according to reports. Washington apparently has several "allies" in mind that it would like to detach from the EU.
As the "Defense One" platform reports, citing a longer, previously unpublished version of the new US security strategy, Austria, Hungary, Italy and Poland are listed as countries with which the US "should cooperate more (...) - with the aim of pulling them away from the (European Union)."
US paper attests to Europe's "disintegration"
Based on the premise that Europe is facing "civilizational extinction" due to its immigration policies and "censorship of free speech", the document suggests that US relations with European countries should focus on a few nations with like-minded - presumably right-wing - governments and movements. The US government has come in for harsh criticism in recent days for these gloomy forecasts.
The cited document continues: "And we should support parties, movements, and intellectual and cultural figures that seek sovereignty and the preservation/restoration of traditional European ways of life (...) while remaining pro-American."
Heated debate on US security strategy in the National Council
The US security strategy caused heated debates in the National Council on Wednesday. The NEOS used a topical debate on Europe to sharply criticize the FPÖ and what they see as other "henchmen" of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Now is the time for a decision on a stronger, more self-confident Europe, demanded Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger (NEOS).
