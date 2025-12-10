Why non-wage labor costs must fall now

However, a not-so-small part of the non-wage labor costs could be saved more easily or financed from the budget. An employer pays around EUR 2,000 (3.7 percent) for an average employee into the Family Burdens Equalization Fund (which finances child benefit, family allowances, etc., "FLAF" for short), EUR 1,680 goes to municipal tax, EUR 202 to the Chamber of Commerce levy 2 and EUR 240 to housing subsidies. In Vienna, the contribution to the housing subsidy, which is paid by employees as well as employers, will increase by as much as 50 percent next year.