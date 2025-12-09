“He certainly trivialized the crime for himself”

After eight years of uncertainty, light has finally been shed on the missing person mystery surrounding law student Jennifer Scharinger. As reported, her ex-boyfriend - Andreas G. (name changed) - made an extensive confession on Monday.

Yes, he once killed his girlfriend - on January 22, 2018 - in her apartment in Vienna-Brigittenau. In the course of an argument. The then 21-year-old had wanted to end the relationship with him, "then there was a fight between us, I pressed my arms against Jenni's neck - and strangled her". Forensic psychiatrist Sigrun Roßmanith explains how the perpetrator was able to live with the guilt for years.

"Krone": Dr. Roßmanith - a man allegedly voluntarily confesses eight years after committing a horrific crime. Why do you think he did this?

Sigrun Roßmanith: I assume that this voluntary confession was triggered by fear; by the tormenting fear within him that he would soon be convicted of his crime anyway. Apparently, he was unable to withstand this pressure mentally - and therefore "fled the scene", so to speak. With a confession about his terrible actions.