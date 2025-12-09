Perpetrators acted similarly
Jenni case and Stefi case: eerie parallels
Jennifer Scharinger had been missing for almost eight years. Now her ex-boyfriend has confessed to the crime. The motive for his gruesome crime is similar to that of the young man who allegedly killed Graz influencer Stefanie P. on November 23 ...
The exact circumstances under which Jenni Scharinger died will be announced by the police at a press conference this Tuesday at 12.30 pm. As reported by the "Krone", Andreas G. (name changed), the ex-boyfriend of the young woman who had been missing for almost eight years, made a late confession to the crime on Monday. And subsequently brought the investigators to Allentsteig in Lower Austria, to the place where he had once hidden the mortal remains of his victim.
According to "Krone" information, on 22 January 2018 - the day of her official disappearance - Jenni, now 32, allegedly inflicted blunt force to the head in her apartment in Ospelgasse in Vienna-Brigittenau and also allegedly strangled her. After an argument in which the law student had ended her relationship with him.
Similar acts, similar cover-up actions
The parallels to the "Stefanie P. case" are therefore horribly recognizable. As reported in detail in the past few days, the well-known influencer was also strangled by her ex-partner - Patrick M. (31) - in her apartment in Graz on November 23. In addition, forensic experts have now discovered several severe injuries to the dead woman's skull, including a stab wound. The reason for the young man's fatal outburst of rage is said to have been similar to that of Andreas G.. Stefanie P. had sent him away from her home, she had broken up with him ...
However, it is not only the motives and methods of the crimes that are similar, but also the concealment measures that both men took following their crimes. They took the bodies to remote areas and buried them there.
Shockingly, the responsibility of the two prisoners for their horrific actions is also said to be almost identical. They loved their victims immensely - and could not imagine life without them ...
Both Patrick M. and Andreas G. will soon be examined by forensic psychiatrists. It can be assumed that they have personality disorders - narcissistic characteristics; the inability to deal adequately with rejection.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
