Showdown in Abu Dhabi
LIVE: The course is set for the world championship showdown
Max Verstappen has secured pole position in the final qualifying session of the Formula 1 season. The Red Bull driver will start the World Championship finale in Abu Dhabi on Sunday ahead of his title rivals Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.
Max Verstappen secured pole position for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday and thus an advantage for the Formula 1 World Championship finale. The Dutch Red Bull driver prevailed in qualifying and clearly relegated McLaren drivers and world championship rivals Lando Norris (+0.201 sec.) and Oscar Piastri (+0.230) to second and third place. A third place on Sunday (14:00) will be enough for Norris to become world champion for the first time.
The starting grid:
Defending champion Verstappen has to win and needs support behind him to clinch his fifth title in a row. However, with his eighth pole this year and his 48th overall, the 28-year-old has achieved an important partial success. Starting position plays a role in Abu Dhabi that should not be underestimated. In the last ten races at the Yas Marina Circuit, the pole drivers have won each time.
Verstappen dominated Q3
The top drivers showed no signs of slowing down in the first two qualifying phases, with Piastri fastest in Q1 and George Russell in Q2. In the third section, Verstappen set the fastest time of 1:22.295 minutes. The two McLaren cars were both chasing this time, while the Dutchman even improved it to 1:22.207. Norris and Piastri were two tenths off the pace.
For Lewis Hamilton, the final qualifying session was a mirror image of his season to date, with the Ferrari driver retiring in Q1 for the third time in a row and starting the race from 16th on the grid. He left the circuit in a huff and did not want to comment on the problems. The Briton had already crashed into the barriers in the third free practice session.
Incident between Norris and Tsunoda
Norris had dominated the Friday practice sessions and had also stayed ahead of Verstappen in the final practice session on Saturday afternoon. However, the Briton experienced a scary moment - and it was a Red Bull driver who was to blame. At the exit of a corner, Yuki Tsunoda drove into the middle of the track. However, the Japanese driver, who will have to make way for Isack Hadjar in 2026, was not at race pace. Norris did, reacting with lightning speed and passing Tsunoda on the left to avoid a serious crash. The race stewards imposed a 10,000-euro fine on the "cops" and gave Tsunoda a warning.
