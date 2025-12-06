LIVE: The course is set for the world championship showdown

Incident between Norris and Tsunoda

Norris had dominated the Friday practice sessions and had also stayed ahead of Verstappen in the final practice session on Saturday afternoon. However, the Briton experienced a scary moment - and it was a Red Bull driver who was to blame. At the exit of a corner, Yuki Tsunoda drove into the middle of the track. However, the Japanese driver, who will have to make way for Isack Hadjar in 2026, was not at race pace. Norris did, reacting with lightning speed and passing Tsunoda on the left to avoid a serious crash. The race stewards imposed a 10,000-euro fine on the "cops" and gave Tsunoda a warning.