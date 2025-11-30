Individual competition in Ruka was blown away by the wind!

The mass start competition of the Nordic combined athletes had already had to be canceled after the cross-country part.

Ski jumping FIS race director Sandro Pertile had hoped in vain for a "present from Santa Claus". Winds of up to 10 meters per second, with predictions that this would continue until Monday morning. Nothing could be done. "We will try to reschedule the event as soon as possible," said Pertile to the jury.