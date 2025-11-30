Competition canceled
Individual competition in Ruka was blown away by the wind!
As feared, the Ski Jumping World Cup competition in Ruka on Sunday has been canceled. Due to strong winds, the jury decided to cancel the competition after about half an hour of waiting and bad forecasts.
The competition on the wind-prone ski jump in Finland had already been canceled in the second round on Saturday and only one round was scored. The next stop for the ski jumpers is next weekend in Wisla, Poland.
The mass start competition of the Nordic combined athletes had already had to be canceled after the cross-country part.
Ski jumping FIS race director Sandro Pertile had hoped in vain for a "present from Santa Claus". Winds of up to 10 meters per second, with predictions that this would continue until Monday morning. Nothing could be done. "We will try to reschedule the event as soon as possible," said Pertile to the jury.
"We don't need to worry"
ÖSV head coach Andreas Widhölzl had already suspected this in the morning, he said in the ORF interview. "There's the most wind in the take-off phase, that's too dangerous." They will now enjoy a few days off before continuing on to Poland. Stefan Kraft, who is about to become a dad for the first time and skipped the competitions in Ruka, was also a beneficiary to a certain extent. Widhölzl stated despite the comparatively poor result the day before (Daniel Tschofenig in twelfth place): "We don't need to worry. The first results were very good."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.