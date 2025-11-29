Pole position! Piastri confirms top form in Qatar

Norris now 22 points ahead of Piastri, Verstappen 25 behind

Piastri had previously reduced his deficit in the championship standings by two points to 22 points with his third consecutive sprint win in Qatar. Verstappen finished fourth and is now 25 points behind Norris. Should Norris win the Grand Prix, the Briton will have secured his first world championship title. If the 26-year-old does not triumph in the race, he will need a 26-point lead ahead of the finale in Abu Dhabi to be crowned world champion early. A total of 50 points are still up for grabs.