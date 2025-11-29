Formula 1 qualifying
Pole position! Piastri confirms top form in Qatar
Oscar Piastri has hit back in the Formula 1 title fight with victory in the sprint and pole position for the Qatar Grand Prix. On Saturday, the McLaren driver won the last short race of the season unchallenged ahead of Mercedes star George Russell and world championship leader Lando Norris in the second McLaren. Just under five hours later, the Australian went one better in qualifying for the 23rd and penultimate race of the season on Sunday (17:00 in the Sportkrone.at ticker) in a hundredth of a second thriller.
As in the sprint, Piastri secured first place on the grid, with Norris (+0.108 seconds) completing the front row. The Briton aborted his last fast attempt in Q3, which is why he was caught out by his team-mate. Defending champion Max Verstappen put his Red Bull in third place (+0.264). Mercedes star George Russell, second in the sprint, was only just behind in fourth (+0.275).
Norris now 22 points ahead of Piastri, Verstappen 25 behind
Piastri had previously reduced his deficit in the championship standings by two points to 22 points with his third consecutive sprint win in Qatar. Verstappen finished fourth and is now 25 points behind Norris. Should Norris win the Grand Prix, the Briton will have secured his first world championship title. If the 26-year-old does not triumph in the race, he will need a 26-point lead ahead of the finale in Abu Dhabi to be crowned world champion early. A total of 50 points are still up for grabs.
Here are the results in detail:
Norris could be satisfied with third place, in the Grand Prix he wants to fix the first McLaren world title since Lewis Hamilton in 2008. "It's going to be a tough race. You almost can't get past here unless the others make a mistake," he said. If Verstappen does not finish the race ahead of Norris, the defending champion will be dethroned.
Hamilton still unlucky
Hamilton once again had an unsuccessful day. After finishing 17th in the sprint, the Ferrari driver did not make it past 18th on the grid in qualifying and was eliminated in Q1, just like the day before. Team-mate Charles Leclerc had to settle for tenth place on the grid after a botched sprint (13th). Tsunoda suffered another setback in 16th place in qualifying.
The starting position on the Lusail International Circuit just outside the capital Doha weighs particularly heavily, as overtaking is difficult. However, there could be additional strategic options in the race. For safety reasons, the sets of tires may only remain on the cars for a maximum of 25 laps, which is why the drivers have to come into the pits at least twice.
