Piastri takes sprint pole ++ Tsunoda ahead of Verstappen

In the Formula 1 season finale, Norris holds all the aces despite the Las Vegas underbody fiasco. The 26-year-old Briton is currently 24 points ahead of Piastri and Verstappen, and if he extends his lead by two points in Qatar, he will be guaranteed his first world championship title before the last of 24 races of the season in Abu Dhabi. Should Norris win the Grand Prix, a cushion of 25 points will be enough. However, it is unlikely that Norris will be supported by his team-mate in the three-way battle for the title. "We had a very brief discussion and the answer is no," said Piastri in the run-up to the race.