Seven bomb threateners triggered hundreds of missions

There were no friendships in chat groups

Incidentally, anyone who thinks that the bomb threat scene is friends with each other is mistaken. During the investigation, it was observed that the perpetrators were constantly communicating on various channels and sharing and celebrating their "successes". However, the men and boys did not know each other. Quite the opposite: they didn't begrudge each other anything and tried to blackmail each other with sensitive data. What all seven suspects had in common was their technical knowledge, especially when it came to anonymization and covering their tracks.