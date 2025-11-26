Alarm in Washington
Two soldiers shot dead at the White House
According to consistent media reports, several members of the US National Guard have been shot at in Washington. US President Donald Trump was apparently in no danger and the scene of the crime near the White House was cordoned off. One suspect has been arrested.
At least two military personnel are said to have been shot near US President Donald Trump's seat of government. According to the president, the soldiers are "seriously wounded" and are receiving emergency treatment in various hospitals.
Officials confirmed to the AP news agency that the soldiers were in a "critical condition". "The animal" responsible for the attack had also suffered serious injuries, Trump said in an initial reaction on his Truth Social platform.
US President not on site
Trump was no longer in the US capital during the incident. He had already left for his home state of Florida for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Television images show countless emergency services on site. The incident apparently took place a few blocks away from the White House.
The Washington police announced that a suspect had already been arrested following the shooting attack. According to his spokesman, Trump was immediately informed of the incident. There was initially no information on the background to the crime.
Trump had ordered the deployment of National Guardsmen in the capital district against the wishes of the local administration. He justified this with the crime problem in the capital.
White House was sealed off
The White House was initially placed under an alert level called "Condition Red", which signals a potential threat to life. That level has since been downgraded to "Orange," which means "high risk" but not necessarily a threat to life.
Secret Service officers are on alert to evacuate people to safety if necessary, reports the New York Times.
