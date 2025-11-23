Another victim Lily
Crown witness? “Anna case” could be rolled up
The trial of the boys acquitted in the "Anna case" could soon be reopened. Because another victim has come forward - and could now appear as a key witness.
Shocking - the stories told by 15-year-old Lily from Vienna-Favoriten in the "Krone" on Sunday. Who, just like Anna - in 2023, at the age of twelve - fell into the clutches of the "Antonsplatz Gang" and was subsequently repeatedly abused by the gang members, as she reports.
Scandalous verdict now seems even more absurd
The boys had also constantly beaten her up and threatened to kill her, the schoolgirl described in the interview - and that, due to her rather sturdy build, she was "forced by them to intimidate other girls who were or were to become victims of them, to bring them into line". Among those affected: Anna.
"I had to beat her up in a swimming pool. A few days later I saw her, crying and trembling with fear", being taken to an abandoned hobby room by the perpetrators.
"Why wasn't Lily questioned?"
Statements that upset Anna's mother. "Why wasn't Lily questioned about my child's case when she reported the gang? Her statements would have confirmed those of my daughter. And that might have changed the outcome of the trials against her tormentors."
As a reminder: a panel of lay judges believed the high school student less than the allegedly serious criminals - and acquitted her.
Lawyer examines retrial
Anna's lawyer, Sascha Flatz, is already examining "whether the reports from the second victim are sufficient to request a retrial in my client's case at the Procurator General's Office".
"The unjust verdicts," Anna's mother emphasizes, "are causing my daughter a lot of trouble." In her desperate attempt to come to terms with the horrific crimes committed against her.
Whether she will ever be able to do so remains uncertain anyway. Friends of her family have therefore set up a donation account for her. IBAN: AT04 3227 5000 0031 3692, reference: "Donate Anna".
