Out despite three toques
Schellhorn retires from the family business
After two years at the family-owned Hotel Seehof in Goldegg, Felix Schellhorn is unexpectedly retiring. The chef, artist and son of State Secretary Sepp Schellhorn (Neos) had only won three toques there a few days ago.
A social media post late at night: Felix Schellhorn announces the end of his family business in Goldegg im Pongau. The 32-year-old top chef took over the helm there almost exactly two years ago. Just last week, Schellhorn and his team at the hotel's own restaurant "Ketchup" were awarded 15 out of 20 points and three toques in Gault Millau.
The son of State Secretary Sepp Schellhorn (Neos) only took over the family restaurant from his father in December 2023. Schellhorn junior had put his own touches to the business over the two years. Now it's over. Mother Susi Schellhorn will continue to run the business, the chef said in his post.
Felix Schellhorn, who studied art after years in top gastronomy and in kitchens all over the world, also explained that there had been a hitch in the handover formalities. There had been no agreement within the family. After the withdrawal and political re-entry of State Secretary Schellhorn, a division of the Seehof and the other businesses (including Bierführer, M32) has only partially taken place to date.
