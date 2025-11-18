Mini winter arrives
Snow for the capital cities: it trickles here first
Austria can wrap up warm: The late fall will show us its frosty side in the coming days - and several provincial capitals could get a light dusting of white! Geosphere Austria paints a weather picture that oscillates between sunshine and snow showers. An overview.
Snowflakes are still a long way off on Wednesday, but it will be freezing cold: according to GeoSphere Austria, some valleys will drop to -7 degrees and below! It will remain sunny in the federal capitals, Graz and St. Pölten will see a few patches of cloud.
While there is still sunshine in the east on Thursday, winter is sending its first serious signals in the west:
Rain and snowfall will start as early as this morning in Innsbruck, Bregenz and the surrounding area, snow line: 200 to 600 meters! Flakes are also expected to fall in Klagenfurt and Salzburg. In the east, including Vienna, Eisenstadt and Graz, it will initially remain dry, with clouds arriving in the afternoon.
On Friday, things will get really serious: in the western mountains, it will snow lightly from time to time, and later, longer periods of rain and snowfall will even spread from the south. The snow line is between 300 and 500 meters - enough for a possible snow cover around Bregenz, Innsbruck, Salzburg and Klagenfurt! Linz and Vienna, on the other hand, could get off rather lightly - but the forecasts are still shaky.
An approaching low pressure system from the Mediterranean could really winterize Austria on Saturday: In many regions, there is a threat of sleet and snowfall down to low altitudes. This also increases the chances of the first real flakes in the eastern capitals: Vienna, Linz, St. Pölten, Graz and even Eisenstadt could finally be sugared up if the forecasts hold!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.