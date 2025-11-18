Snow for the capital cities: it trickles here first

On Friday, things will get really serious: in the western mountains, it will snow lightly from time to time, and later, longer periods of rain and snowfall will even spread from the south. The snow line is between 300 and 500 meters - enough for a possible snow cover around Bregenz, Innsbruck, Salzburg and Klagenfurt! Linz and Vienna, on the other hand, could get off rather lightly - but the forecasts are still shaky.