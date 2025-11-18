Vorteilswelt
Mini winter arrives

Snow for the capital cities: it trickles here first

Nachrichten
18.11.2025 10:09
The whole country could soon be covered in white sugar: winter is making its first stop in the ...
The whole country could soon be covered in white sugar: winter is making its first stop in the west - including Innsbruck (symbolic image).(Bild: Nataliia - stock.adobe.com)

Austria can wrap up warm: The late fall will show us its frosty side in the coming days - and several provincial capitals could get a light dusting of white! Geosphere Austria paints a weather picture that oscillates between sunshine and snow showers. An overview.

0 Kommentare

Snowflakes are still a long way off on Wednesday, but it will be freezing cold: according to GeoSphere Austria, some valleys will drop to -7 degrees and below! It will remain sunny in the federal capitals, Graz and St. Pölten will see a few patches of cloud.

While there is still sunshine in the east on Thursday, winter is sending its first serious signals in the west:
Rain and snowfall will start as early as this morning in Innsbruck, Bregenz and the surrounding area, snow line: 200 to 600 meters! Flakes are also expected to fall in Klagenfurt and Salzburg. In the east, including Vienna, Eisenstadt and Graz, it will initially remain dry, with clouds arriving in the afternoon. 

Österreich
Symbol starker Regen
8° / 10°
2 km/h
00:00 h
75 %
Symbol wolkig
4° / 6°
12 km/h
04:11 h
45 %
Symbol heiter
-1° / 5°
5 km/h
07:08 h
< 5 %
Symbol bedeckt
1° / 5°
7 km/h
01:02 h
50 %
Symbol bedeckt
2° / 3°
14 km/h
00:00 h
50 %
Symbol starker Schneefall
-0° / -0°
15 km/h
00:00 h
90 %
Symbol Schneefall
-1° / 1°
14 km/h
00:00 h
75 %
Symbol Nebel
-4° / 3°
5 km/h
00:10 h
50 %
Symbol bedeckt
1° / 4°
5 km/h
00:52 h
50 %
Symbol Schneeregen
2° / 4°
19 km/h
00:00 h
90 %
Wien
Symbol starker Regen
7° / 9°
11 km/h
00:00 h
75 %
Symbol wolkig
3° / 5°
17 km/h
03:51 h
45 %
Symbol heiter
-3° / 4°
6 km/h
06:46 h
< 5 %
Symbol bedeckt
-2° / 4°
15 km/h
00:57 h
50 %
Symbol bedeckt
1° / 2°
9 km/h
00:05 h
50 %
Symbol starker Schneefall
-1° / -1°
12 km/h
00:00 h
90 %
Symbol bedeckt
-2° / -0°
15 km/h
00:07 h
65 %
Symbol bedeckt
-7° / -1°
5 km/h
00:20 h
50 %
Symbol bedeckt
-1° / 2°
11 km/h
01:15 h
50 %
Symbol starker Schneefall
-0° / 2°
20 km/h
00:00 h
90 %
St. Pölten
Symbol starker Regen
8° / 9°
3 km/h
00:52 h
80 %
Symbol wolkig
4° / 7°
14 km/h
05:50 h
50 %
Symbol heiter
-3° / 6°
8 km/h
07:05 h
< 5 %
Symbol bedeckt
-0° / 6°
6 km/h
00:39 h
50 %
Symbol Schneefall
2° / 2°
20 km/h
00:01 h
65 %
Symbol starker Schneefall
-1° / -1°
20 km/h
00:01 h
> 95 %
Symbol bedeckt
-1° / 1°
12 km/h
00:15 h
65 %
Symbol bedeckt
-5° / 2°
10 km/h
00:20 h
50 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
0° / 5°
8 km/h
01:54 h
50 %
Symbol starker Regen
1° / 5°
22 km/h
00:00 h
90 %
Eisenstadt
Symbol starker Regen
7° / 8°
4 km/h
00:00 h
75 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
3° / 5°
9 km/h
03:26 h
45 %
Symbol wolkig
-4° / 3°
3 km/h
05:18 h
15 %
Symbol Schneeregen
-2° / 3°
7 km/h
00:31 h
55 %
Symbol bedeckt
1° / 2°
9 km/h
00:07 h
50 %
Symbol Schneefall
-2° / -1°
8 km/h
00:00 h
65 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
-2° / -0°
5 km/h
01:41 h
50 %
Symbol bedeckt
-6° / 1°
4 km/h
00:00 h
50 %
Symbol bedeckt
-1° / 2°
3 km/h
01:06 h
50 %
Symbol starker Schneefall
-0° / 1°
8 km/h
00:00 h
> 95 %
Linz
Symbol starker Regen
7° / 10°
12 km/h
01:01 h
75 %
Symbol heiter
2° / 6°
6 km/h
07:25 h
50 %
Symbol heiter
-3° / 4°
4 km/h
07:04 h
< 5 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
-1° / 7°
3 km/h
04:12 h
50 %
Symbol Schneeregen
2° / 3°
6 km/h
00:00 h
90 %
Symbol starker Schneefall
-1° / -0°
5 km/h
00:02 h
> 95 %
Symbol bedeckt
-1° / 1°
2 km/h
00:03 h
50 %
Symbol bedeckt
-4° / 3°
2 km/h
01:08 h
55 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
2° / 6°
3 km/h
03:09 h
65 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
0° / 5°
4 km/h
01:27 h
60 %
Graz
Symbol starker Regen
9° / 10°
12 km/h
00:32 h
90 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
2° / 6°
5 km/h
03:37 h
50 %
Symbol wolkig
-2° / 3°
5 km/h
04:37 h
10 %
Symbol Schneeregen
-1° / 5°
5 km/h
02:31 h
65 %
Symbol Schneeregen
1° / 3°
4 km/h
00:16 h
85 %
Symbol Schneefall
-1° / 0°
5 km/h
00:01 h
75 %
Symbol wolkig
-2° / 1°
3 km/h
04:40 h
50 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
-3° / 2°
5 km/h
01:25 h
50 %
Symbol Schneeregen
-1° / 3°
5 km/h
00:38 h
75 %
Symbol Schneefall
-1° / 2°
4 km/h
00:00 h
85 %
Klagenfurt
Symbol starker Regen
7° / 9°
6 km/h
00:00 h
75 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
1° / 4°
5 km/h
03:27 h
50 %
Symbol wolkig
-3° / 5°
7 km/h
05:36 h
30 %
Symbol Schneefall
-2° / 2°
9 km/h
00:07 h
75 %
Symbol Schneefall
-1° / 0°
11 km/h
00:00 h
> 95 %
Symbol bedeckt
-3° / -1°
11 km/h
00:00 h
65 %
Symbol heiter
-4° / 0°
8 km/h
06:28 h
45 %
Symbol bedeckt
-6° / 6°
13 km/h
00:46 h
50 %
Symbol Schneeregen
-0° / 3°
8 km/h
00:07 h
70 %
Symbol starker Schneefall
0° / 1°
12 km/h
00:00 h
> 95 %
Salzburg
Symbol Regen
8° / 10°
7 km/h
00:00 h
85 %
Symbol wolkig
2° / 4°
6 km/h
05:46 h
55 %
Symbol wolkig
-4° / 4°
9 km/h
05:26 h
45 %
Symbol starker Schneefall
-0° / 2°
8 km/h
00:02 h
90 %
Symbol Schneefall
-2° / 1°
9 km/h
00:12 h
> 95 %
Symbol Schneefall
-3° / -0°
8 km/h
00:08 h
70 %
Symbol heiter
-5° / 1°
6 km/h
07:28 h
45 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
-2° / 8°
35 km/h
03:38 h
50 %
Symbol Schneeregen
-1° / 4°
7 km/h
00:03 h
85 %
Symbol Schneefall
-1° / 2°
7 km/h
00:00 h
> 95 %
Innsbruck
Symbol Schneeregen
8° / 8°
18 km/h
00:28 h
75 %
Symbol heiter
-1° / 2°
6 km/h
06:52 h
25 %
Symbol wolkig
-2° / 3°
8 km/h
04:18 h
50 %
Symbol Schneefall
-0° / 0°
13 km/h
01:07 h
90 %
Symbol Schneefall
-3° / -2°
15 km/h
00:05 h
70 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
-4° / -2°
16 km/h
02:23 h
40 %
Symbol wolkig
-7° / -2°
9 km/h
06:43 h
45 %
Symbol Schneeregen
-3° / 3°
11 km/h
00:07 h
65 %
Symbol starker Schneefall
-1° / 1°
16 km/h
00:00 h
85 %
Symbol Schneefall
-4° / -1°
11 km/h
00:02 h
80 %
Bregenz
Wetterdaten:

On Friday, things will get really serious: in the western mountains, it will snow lightly from time to time, and later, longer periods of rain and snowfall will even spread from the south. The snow line is between 300 and 500 meters - enough for a possible snow cover around Bregenz, Innsbruck, Salzburg and Klagenfurt! Linz and Vienna, on the other hand, could get off rather lightly - but the forecasts are still shaky.

An approaching low pressure system from the Mediterranean could really winterize Austria on Saturday: In many regions, there is a threat of sleet and snowfall down to low altitudes. This also increases the chances of the first real flakes in the eastern capitals: Vienna, Linz, St. Pölten, Graz and even Eisenstadt could finally be sugared up if the forecasts hold!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Hannah Tilly
Hannah Tilly
Folgen Sie uns auf