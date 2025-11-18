Bodies in apartment
Mother and daughter murdered? Pair of brothers targeted
Double murder alert in Innsbruck: the bodies of a 34-year-old woman and her daughter (10), who had been missing for over a year, were found in an apartment. Two suspects - a pair of brothers - had already been arrested. They are in custody.
The Tyrolean State Office of Criminal Investigation, under the direction of the Innsbruck public prosecutor's office, has been conducting an investigation for several months on suspicion of two homicides, the Tyrolean police said on Tuesday morning. Two arrests had already been made in June.
The men are suspected of being connected to the death of a 34-year-old Syrian woman and her ten-year-old daughter, both of whom have been missing from Innsbruck since July 2024.
Two brothers as suspects
Bodies only discovered on Friday
However, there was initially no trace of the bodies. Until last Friday: "Due to intensive investigations, the bodies of the Syrian woman and her daughter were found in an apartment in Innsbruck on November 14," the police said.
Police invite to press conference
The two suspects are in custody in Innsbruck and Salzburg prisons. Further details are not yet known and the police intend to reveal them at a press conference on Tuesday morning. The "Krone" will report.
