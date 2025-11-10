Fictitious marriage mishap: what will change after the revelation

Four-eyes principle and new specialist department

The search for errors revealed that in this specific case the refugee status was not checked on the basis of the number in the "foreign passport". Only the embassy report was used. There are now several consequences: With immediate effect, there will be one fixed meeting per week for initial applications, at which a dual control principle will also apply. In the medium term, it is planned to set up a separate specialist department "to relieve the head of his management tasks", as it says. In addition, all employees in the department have been sensitized ...